Galway SHC: Conor Cooney inspires St Thomas' to fourth title in a row

ST THOMAS’ 0-20 CLARINBRIDGE 0-17

Conor Cooney was in inspirational form as St Thomas’ claimed a fourth consecutive Galway SHC title in an enjoyable final in Pearse Stadium.

Scoring 11 points, five from play, captain Cooney led the attack with poise as the defending champions staved off a spirited Clarinbridge challenge spearheaded by Evan Niland’s free-taking.

James Regan’s second point of the game ensured St Thomas’s were four points up at the second water break, 0-16 to 0-12. Their touch on a winter sod was excellent as was their work-rate in turning over Clarinbridge, especially from the forwards.

Evan Niland’s free-taking was keeping Clarinbridge in touch but the movement and accuracy of Éanna Burke and Oisín Flannery in the third quarter gave St Thomas’s a deserved cushion.

St Thomas’s led 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time having been three points up in the 22nd minute. They looked a more purposeful team after the water break when they trailed 0-4 to 0-3. The scores had been tit-for-tat in the opening quarter, Clarinbridge producing some fine scores from the left-wing, Niall Armstrong’s ninth minute the pick of them in the ninth minute.

The game was feisty and three yellow cards were shown with skirmishes breaking out regularly throughout the opening half. St Thomas’s were able to complement their aggression with quality in the second quarter as they rattled off four scores without reply to go three up.

The intensity shown by the St Thomas’s half-forward line led by Conor Cooney told on the scoreboard although Clarinbridge gathered themselves through dazzling scores from Mark Kennedy and a monster effort by TJ Brennan. Clarinbridge scores by Gavin Lee and Evan Niland, his third free of the afternoon, finished out the half.

Scorers for St Thomas’: C. Cooney (0-11, 6 frees); Darragh Burke. É. Burke, O. Flannery, J. Regan (0-2 each); David Burke (0-1).

Scorers for Clarinbridge: E. Niland (0-10, 9 frees); M. Kennedy, G. Lee (0-2 each); N. Armstrong, M. Daly, T.J. Brennan (0-1 each).

ST THOMAS’: G Kelly; D. Sherry, F. Burke, C. Mahony; E. Duggan, S. Cooney, C. Burke; David Burke, B. Burke; J. Regan, C. Cooney (c), Darragh Burke; D. McGlynn, É. Burke, O. Flannery.

Subs: V. Manso for B. Burke (50); B. Farrell for D. McGlynn (51); D. Finnerty for É. Burke (inj 60+1).

CLARINBRIDGE: A. Bindon; C. Bannon, I. O’Brien, O. Salmon; S. Kilduff, T.J. Brennan, S. Ryan; S. Bannon (c), P. Foley; M. Daly, E. Niland, M. Kennedy; G. Lee, C. Salmon, N. Armstrong.

Sub: L. Leen for N. Armstrong (44).

Referee: L. Gordon (Killimor).