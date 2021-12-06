Newcastle West won't fear Austin Stacks after breaking Limerick duck, Jimmy Lee insists

Saturday wasn’t just a proud day for Newcastle West: It was also the moment when Limerick club football finally got the monkey off its’ back, recording the county’s first victory in the Munster SFC since Drom-Broadford lifted the provincial trophy all the way back in 2008.

By virtue of their defensive organisation, their spirit and application all over the pitch, and their downright refusal to countenance defeat on their home patch, Newcastle West were undoubtedly deserving victors over a brave The Nire outfit, on an afternoon when difficult underfoot conditions made champagne football impossible.

Delighted manager Jimmy Lee was thrilled to witness his charges progress to a Munster semi-final meeting against Austin Stacks. Even without key midfielder Cian Sheehan, and losing wing-back Seamus Hurley to a potentially nasty elbow injury which held up proceedings for at least 10 minutes in the second half, the Limerick champions would not be denied.

“It’s an absolutely massive day. Occasions like this, in your own home pitch, winning the first round of the Munster club championship, is extremely important to that bunch of lads as we saw after the game, and it’s important to the club,” he said.

“The lads’ belief in themselves, their workrate, and their honesty, it’s been nothing but fundamental all year. We know how to win tight games, and they proved that out there. They used their brains when they had the ball.

“Scores were extremely hard to come by, and we have defended well all year. That’s one serious unit of defenders, which comes from the full-forward line back, the workrate is phenomenal. We have a serious amount of talent and, in fairness to them, they’re pushing each other to get the best out of each other,” added Lee.

Thomas O'Gorman, The Nire, under pressure from Eoin Murphy, Newcastle West. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

The contest was deadlocked at half-time (0-4 each), with the Waterford kingpins failing to make the most of wind advantage, wing-back Tom Barron blazing wide of the far post with a great goal opportunity in the 12th minute. The sides were still level 10 minutes into the second period (0-6 each), but Eoin Hurley’s fifth pointed free, and a punched effort from substitute Diarmuid Kelly, got Newcastle West over the line.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board, we’ll work out a plan for training, and then we’ll have a look and see what we’re going to do. We’re not going to fear anyone at this stage, and I don’t care if we’re going back to their back garden. We’re going to go there with a plan, and we’re going to go there believing in ourselves that we can win,” stressed Lee, on the prospect of a trip to the Kingdom in two weeks’ time.

In the lengthy spell of additional time that followed Hurley’s injury, The Nire had one last chance to pull the game out of the fire and, once again, the overlapping Barron was the man presented with the task of billowing the net. He hit the target this time, but Newcastle West goalkeeper Andrew Ruddle made a fine stop.

“We had a bad week, we lost five players with Covid, and then we lost Shane Ryan to a hamstring. We lost key players like Jamie Barron and our captain James McGrath, but we still gave it a great shot. We could have got a goal at the end and stolen it, but probably weren’t good enough on the day,” said losing manager, Michael Ryan.

“Our preparations were a bit disrupted, but we can still say that we came up here and we put them to the pin of their collar to beat us. Well done to Newcastle West on winning, but well done to our fellas for the fight that they put up.”