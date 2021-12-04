Munster JFC: Ruthless Boherbue inflict 20-point hammering on depleted Ballyvaughan

Boherbue (Cork) 2-15 Ballyvaughan (Clare) 0-1

Cork champions Boherbue, are through to the Munster club JFC semi-final following a facile 20-point win over Clare side Ballyvaughan at Cusack Park Ennis on Saturday.

Ballyvaughan lost their county final to Ennistymon six weeks ago and could only call on 17 players because of injuries this weekend. Boherbue came into Saturday's clash just off the back of their county title success.

From the off, the Cork champions exhibited a brightness, scoring the first point of the game inside 25 seconds of the throw-in through their talisman Jerry O’Connor, from open play. Jonah Culligan equalised for Ballyvaughan from a free in the fourth minute. But Boherbue took control from then on with an impressive passing game that yielded some fine scores. Liam Moynihan, Adrian Murphy plus three more by O’Connor left the North West Cork outfit 0-6 to 0-1 ahead at the first water-break.

They should have been much further ahead in the second quarter but for some poor shooting in front of goal. First up, they missed a great goal chance in the 18th minute when O’Connor blazed wide coming in from the right wing. Then Kevin Cremin did something similar a minute late before CJ O’Sullivan shot left and wide approaching the break.

O’Connor did grab a goal close to the short whistle however, to give Boherbue a comfortable 1-9 to 0-1 lead at the change of ends.

They added four points by the end of the third quarter. John Corkery had his penalty saved by keeper Damien McNamara in the latter stages but Adrian Murphy made no mistake on the hour when he rattled the net from play, following a hand pass by Gerry O’Sullivan.

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor (1-9, 0-4 f); A Murphy (1-3); L Moynihan (0-3); D O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyvaughan: J Culligan (0-1, f).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; D Buckley, K Cremin, D O’Keeffe; P Daly, G O’Sullivan; Andrew O’Connor, A Murphy, CJ O’Sullivan; Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for P Daly (29), M Murphy for M O’Gorman (h-t), J Corkery for Alan O’Connor (h/t), B Herlihy for Andrew O’Connor (42), R Moynihan for J O’Connor (inj 52).

BALLYVAUGHAN: D McNamara; J Flanagan, M Walsh, A Walsh; N Walsh, P Queally, P Kyne; J Howard, C Walsh; L Mahon, M Howard, S Flanagan; J Culligan, D Mahon, I Queally.

Subs: I Woods for D Mahon (28), D Mahon for M Howard (37), M Howard for S Flanagan (45), S Casserley for I Woods (58).

Referee: E Moran (Kerry).