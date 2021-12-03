Kanturk’s Francis Kenneally new Cork GAA PRO

Kenneally replaces Beara’s Joe Blake who has held the PRO role for the past three years
Kanturk's Francis Kenneally

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 22:10
Tony Leen

Kanturk’s Francis Kenneally is the new PRO of Cork GAA. He defeated Glen Rovers’ Cian O’Brien in a vote ahead of Saturday night’s annual convention, the board has confirmed.

Details of the vote will be released at the meeting.

Kenneally replaces Beara’s Joe Blake who has held the PRO role for the past three years. Blake says he will return to his division as Adrigole PRO and Beara divisional secretary in 2022.

In the only other contest for a Cork GAA officership, Ballinora’s Donal McSweeney has been elected Irish and Cultural Officer for a three-year term, defeating Tony McAuliffe of Lismire.

Meanwhile, in Kerry, chairman Tim Murphy will bring a tumultuous three-year term as chairman to a close with the official opening of the Kerry Centre of Excellence in Currans on Saturday. GAA president Larry McCarthy will do the honours. 

The new chairman of Kerry GAA will be revealed on Monday night at the annual Convention with St Senan’s Eamonn Whelan, the current vice-chair, being challenged by former chairman Patrick O’Sullivan of Dr Crokes.

