Weekend GAA previews: Kerry and Galway finals; Kanturk double bid; Loughmore enter Munster

SATURDAY

AIB Munster Club SFC quarter-final.

Newcastle West (Limerick) v The Nire (Waterford), Newcastle West 1pm.

The battling win over Rathgormack two weeks ago will have The Nire steeled for this trip to west Limerick and there is a dynamic to them that the hosts will have to match. Newcastle West should be rusty to begin with but have enough wily operators on the pitch and sideline to squeeze the win.

Verdict: Newcastle West.

AIB Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals.

Dromore (Tyrone) v Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh), Carrickmore 1.30pm.

Dromore will extract further pleasure from playing this in the home of one of their great rivals and should have far too much for the Fermanagh champions.

Verdict: Dromore.

Ramor United (Cavan) v Kilcoo (Down), Kingspan Breffni 6pm Live RTÉ.

The two county final tussles should stand to Ramor United but they are coming up against a machine of a team here who know how to win these early provincial games.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

AIB Munster Club IFC quarter-final.

Drom-Inch (Tipperary) v Portlaw (Waterford), Templetuohy 1.30pm.

A difficult one to call but the likes of Emmet Moloney and Seamus Callanan can guide the Tipp men to the win.

Verdict: Drom-Inch.

AIB Munster Club JFC quarter-finals.

Mountcollins (Limerick) v Ballina (Tipperary), Mountcollins 1.30pm.

The wait for this game may be too much of a gap for Mountcollins to bridge.

Verdict: Ballina.

Ballyvaughan (Clare) v Boherbue (Cork), Cusack Park 1pm.

Provided last weekend’s county win hasn’t taken too much out of them, Boherbue can maintain the course.

Verdict: Boherbue.

AIB Leinster Club SHC quarter-final.

Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm.

These two would know each other well from challenge matches and other clashes down through the years and that knowledge will ensure Shamrocks don’t take anything for granted. The south Kilkenny men have had enough time to park their county success, whereas it’s bordering on three months since Mount Leinster Rangers recorded their triumph in Carlow.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kerry IFC final.

Beaufort v Na Gaeil, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45pm.

There are only eight senior clubs in Kerry so the prize on offer from this clash is substantial. A win for former Junior club Na Gaeil would complete their rise and mean a third senior club in Tralee. However, they will be without Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor for the decider after he suffered a serious hand injury in the SFC semi-final with St Brendan’s against Austin Stacks. Na Gaeil were beaten finalists in the IFC last year which ordinarily would stand to them – but Beaufort are seasoned campaigners and if Liam Carey is passed fit, the Mid Kerry men may edge the final.

Verdict: Beaufort.

SUNDAY

Kerry SFC final.

Austin Stacks v Kerins O’Rahillys, Tralee, 3pm.

O’Rahillys will be without suspended defender Donagh Buckley for this eagerly anticipated Kingdom decider. The corner-back was red-carded in the one-point semi-final win over Dr Crokes and was unsuccessful in an appeal to overturn the sanction this week. The Strand Road men haven’t won a county football title since 2002, but despite the bookies’ odds, will fancy their chances of overturning their deadly town rivals. O’Rahillys have a combative midfield in Con Barrett ad David Moran and plenty of scoring options in attack from Ger O’Brien, Jack Savage, Barry John Keane, Tommy Walsh, and the exciting Conor Hayes. Stacks are this year’s Kerry club champions and have been the most consistent club side in the county. Whether they have the attacking arsenal to outgun Strand Road remains to be seen. The battle of David Moran and Stacks Joe O’Connor will be intriguing.

Verdict: Kerins O’Rahillys.

Kerry SFC relegation play-off.

Dr Crokes v Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium, 12pm.

Ordinarily, this fixture would be an afterthought on County Final day, but the protagonists suggest it will serve up a tasty appetiser to the main course. Both finished bottom of their four-team group in the Club Championship and despite Crokes’ run to the semi-final of the SFC, they find themselves 60 minutes from the drop to the intermediate grade. On paper, they should be too strong for their neighbours, but they have let leads slip in big games this autumn, and Legion will look to stay within striking distance all the way and try to pinch a famous win. Unlikely though.

Verdict: Dr Crokes

Galway SHC final.

Clarinbridge v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium 1pm.

About time but this isn’t the first December Galway senior hurling final and it might not be the last as much as the GAA hope to condense the season. Clarinbridge looked electric in their semi-final but that seems a long time ago whereas St Thomas’ at least had a recent run-out in their emphatic win over Covid-hit Gort. With David Burke looking close to full fitness again and Conor Cooney impressing up front, it’s going to take something to dislodge St Thomas’ from the throne.

Verdict: St Thomas’.

Cork IAFC final.

Iveleary v Mitchelstown, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (R Whelan), 1pm.

Iveleary are chasing back-to-back promotions, while Mitchelstown are seeking redemption having lost the delayed 2020 Intermediate final back in August. Cork senior Cathail O’Mahony will ask plenty of difficult questions of the Iveleary defence, but the exploits of one forward alone - talented and all as O’Mahony is - will not be sufficient to down Iveleary. Mitchelstown had eight different scorers in the semi-final and they’ll need a similar spread here. Their opponents have been in simply smashing form in recent weeks, running up 8-26 across their quarter and semi-final victories.

Verdict: Iveleary.

Cork PIFC final.

Kanturk v Newmarket, Páirc Ui Chaoimh (J Ryan), 3pm.

Kanturk, having won the Cork Senior A hurling crown two weeks ago, are chasing a unique double at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Such is the crossover between the two panels, it is the very same players who led Kanturk to hurling glory that will be leaned on to deliver football success, namely the McLoughlin brothers, Liam O’Keeffe, and the plethora of Walsh brothers and cousins in the starting line-up. It has been some turnaround by Newmarket who lay in fourth place in their group heading into the final weekend of group action. Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe will be two hugely important players in their bid for senior promotion.

Verdict: Kanturk

AIB Munster Club SFC quarter-final.

Éire Óg, Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney, Cusack Park 1pm.

The double was rightly whetted in mid-Tipperary last Sunday but the odyssey doesn’t end yet and they were back training in the middle of the week for this one. Loughmore shouldn’t be too sluggish but they will need to bring all their cuteness to see off a springy Éire Óg outfit.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

AIB Connacht Club SFC semi-final.

Knockmore (Mayo) v Tourlestrane (Sligo), James Stephens Park, Ballina 1.30pm.

Tourlestrane’s dominance in Sligo is all well and good but they lost each of their opening games in the province between 2016 and ‘19. They haven’t been able to make the step-up and Knockmore will embrace this first opportunity to play in Connacht since 1997.

Verdict: Knockmore.

AIB Leinster Club SFC quarter-finals.

Naomh Mairtín (Louth) v Shelmaliers (Wexford), Geraldines GAA, Haggardstown 1pm.

It’s difficult to see the visitors making life too hard for the Louth village men who have a win under their belts already.

Verdict: Naomh Mairtín.

Naas (Kildare) v Blessington (Wicklow), St Conleth’s Park 1pm.

The derby element to this game should mean the difference will be less than expected and Blessington claimed a big scalp against Mullinalaghta but Naas are purring right now.

Verdict: Naas.

Wolfe Tones (Meath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Páirc Tailteann 1.30 Live TG4.

Dublin champions can at times start slow in the province and Wolfe Tones will be hoping to exploit any slackness in the Crokes’ effort but there is too much quality in their ranks to be caught here.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Portarlington (Laois) v St Lomans (Westmeath), MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm.

This could turn out to be the pick of the four Leinster quarter-finals especially if John Heslin is in the mood. But after missing out on representing Laois last year due to Covid, Portarlington should embrace the chance now.

Verdict: Portarlington.

AIB Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals.

Creggan (Antrim) v Clann Éireann (Armagh), Corrigan Park 1.30pm.

To fall flat on their faces after seeing off Crossmaglen would be an embarrassment for Clann Éireann. They should be too strong for Creggan.

Verdict: Clann Éireann.

Glen (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Celtic Park 3.15pm Live TG4.

Malachy O’Rourke’s knowledge of the inter-county men in the Scotstown set-up combined with the energy of his Glen players is quite the cocktail. Glen will be much better than they were against St Eunan’s and yet this appears like a game for old dogs and Scotstown love the hard road.

Verdict: Scotstown.

AIB Munster Club IFC quarter-final.

Corofin (Clare) v Kildimo-Pallaskenry (Limerick), Corofin 1pm.

It will take a massive effort for the Kildimo-Pallaskenry men to beat Corofin on their home patch.

Verdict: Corofin.