Weekend GAA previews: Kerry and Galway finals; Kanturk double bid; Loughmore enter Munster

Ballyhale Shamrocks.
There are only eight senior clubs in Kerry so the prize on offer from this clash is substantial. A win for former Junior club Na Gaeil would complete their rise and mean a third senior club in Tralee. However, they will be without Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor for the decider after he suffered a serious hand injury in the SFC semi-final with St Brendan’s against Austin Stacks. Na Gaeil were beaten finalists in the IFC last year which ordinarily would stand to them – but Beaufort are seasoned campaigners and if Liam Carey is passed fit, the Mid Kerry men may edge the final.
Beaufort.
O’Rahillys will be without suspended defender Donagh Buckley for this eagerly anticipated Kingdom decider. The corner-back was red-carded in the one-point semi-final win over Dr Crokes and was unsuccessful in an appeal to overturn the sanction this week. The Strand Road men haven’t won a county football title since 2002, but despite the bookies’ odds, will fancy their chances of overturning their deadly town rivals. O’Rahillys have a combative midfield in Con Barrett ad David Moran and plenty of scoring options in attack from Ger O’Brien, Jack Savage, Barry John Keane, Tommy Walsh, and the exciting Conor Hayes. Stacks are this year’s Kerry club champions and have been the most consistent club side in the county. Whether they have the attacking arsenal to outgun Strand Road remains to be seen. The battle of David Moran and Stacks Joe O’Connor will be intriguing.
Kerins O’Rahillys.
Ordinarily, this fixture would be an afterthought on County Final day, but the protagonists suggest it will serve up a tasty appetiser to the main course. Both finished bottom of their four-team group in the Club Championship and despite Crokes’ run to the semi-final of the SFC, they find themselves 60 minutes from the drop to the intermediate grade. On paper, they should be too strong for their neighbours, but they have let leads slip in big games this autumn, and Legion will look to stay within striking distance all the way and try to pinch a famous win. Unlikely though.
Dr Crokes
St Thomas’.
Iveleary are chasing back-to-back promotions, while Mitchelstown are seeking redemption having lost the delayed 2020 Intermediate final back in August. Cork senior Cathail O’Mahony will ask plenty of difficult questions of the Iveleary defence, but the exploits of one forward alone - talented and all as O’Mahony is - will not be sufficient to down Iveleary. Mitchelstown had eight different scorers in the semi-final and they’ll need a similar spread here. Their opponents have been in simply smashing form in recent weeks, running up 8-26 across their quarter and semi-final victories.
Iveleary.
Kanturk, having won the Cork Senior A hurling crown two weeks ago, are chasing a unique double at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Such is the crossover between the two panels, it is the very same players who led Kanturk to hurling glory that will be leaned on to deliver football success, namely the McLoughlin brothers, Liam O’Keeffe, and the plethora of Walsh brothers and cousins in the starting line-up. It has been some turnaround by Newmarket who lay in fourth place in their group heading into the final weekend of group action. Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe will be two hugely important players in their bid for senior promotion.
Kanturk