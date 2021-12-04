Kieran Donaghy: ‘I’m still able to hack it around like I do on the golf course’

Top-level basketball with Tralee Warriors, coaching with Armagh, analysis on Sky Sports, and sales director with PST Sport — plus dad to three girls. And back in a Kerry County Final with Austin Stacks at 38. Where does Kieran Donaghy get the energy and drive?

Some of it he credits to Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan. The rest comes from within.

“Wayne would be a big part of keeping me playing over the last year or two. The body is allowing me to compete out there and I know there are many great players who would have loads of drive and would love to be still playing, but their bodies gave up on them. I am still able to hack it around like I do on the golf course.

“But no, I am an energetic person. I have loads of energy like my dad and mom so that kind of explains why I am still competing and playing with Stacks. I just love competing and I love trying to win things both from a personal level and a playing perspective.

“I was hungry as soon as I retired from Kerry to get coaching experience and I have done bits and pieces that have really helped me so far.”

This is Donaghy’s 21st SFC season with the Rock, but memories of his first remain vivid. “Martin Courtney and myself were brought into Stacks senior championship squad by our minor manager at the time, Frank Courtney.

“Into the 2001 championship run. I know how a lot of the young fellows inside in our dressing room feel now, because I was that soldier back in 2001.

“Some of them are taking penalties for us and playing key roles which is pretty amazing, but it is a credit to the work that the club has done at juvenile level. It’s also credit to Wayne for throwing those young lads into the heat of battle and they have been brilliant so far.

“The first day involved for me was beating Crokes in the SFC semi-final in Austin Stack Park as a panel member and to be in the dressing room at half-time was a huge moment in my career.

“Unfortunately we lost to a great An Ghaeltacht team in the final, but that was a good insight and learning curve as to what championship football at that level was all about.

“My next championship action was that famous game in Gallarus in 2002 where Darragh Ó Sé was shown a red card and all hell broke loose. I don’t think his uncle Paidí was too happy to meet Darragh heading out the gate as he was coming in. We were talking recently and Darragh was wondering how we were actually playing a championship game two weeks before an All-Ireland semi-final but that was the way things were back then.

“It was my first start and I was playing wing forward and to be out there with the boys around me and playing against players of calibre of the Ó Sé brothers, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Aodhán MacGearailt was a tremendous opportunity for me to see where I was at and to give me a taste for it.”

He might be at the veteran stage now, but Donaghy is prepared to row in behind the next generation of leaders, notably Stacks captain Dylan Casey, just 21.

“It is kind of hard to figure out how he is only 21 because he is like a 27/28-year-old in everything he does. He leads by example is the best way that I can put it. He is not a ra-ra guy but if he barks everybody listens. Just how he conducts himself in every sense of the word in training, on the pitch, in the dressing room, in the weights room, he is just so mature and professional.

“People are just starting to notice now how good he is and I think he has a very bright future ahead of him.

“It all stems from the time he was a 17 year old with a bit of potential. To get to lead his team into a county final as a 21-year-old captain — that is as a result of great strides being made in those intervening years and that is rare enough to see.

“He is an inspirational captain for us and I could not be happier to follow anyone on county final day.”

Donaghy was the shootout hero in the semi-final win over St Brendan’s, sparking scenes of delirious jubilation — his own family in amongst it.

“Our supporters are fantastic and I was glad to say to Hillary (his wife) to get Lola Rose and Indie in the parade. I remember I was in the parade when Stacks won the County Final in 1994, I was around 11, I think. It’s a lovely tradition that the Stacks have and they enjoy it. The supporters are fantastic and they make noise and they roar us on. Its banter led, it’s colourful, and it brings great support to us on the pitch.

“That tradition is lovely and absolutely when I finish up playing, I will be bringing the kids along for the day and I will be on the terraces with the supporters.”