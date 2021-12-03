The artist of Rock Street - the Mikey Sheehy interview

The eight-time All-Ireland winner looks back at the Kingdom's Golden Years and looks forward to Sunday's Kerry Co final against local rivals Kerins O'Rahillys.
The Mikey Sheehy Interview Podcast

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 17:40

They pay homage to the great Mikey Sheehy any which way they can in Tralee. 

Now 67, the eight-time All-Ireland winner looks back at the Kingdom's Golden Years and looks forward to Sunday's Kerry Co final against local rivals Kerins O'Rahillys.

