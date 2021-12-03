The artist of Rock Street - the Mikey Sheehy interview

They pay homage to the great Mikey Sheehy any which way they can in Tralee.
Now 67, the eight-time All-Ireland winner looks back at the Kingdom's Golden Years and looks forward to Sunday's Kerry Co final against local rivals Kerins O'Rahillys.
They pay homage to the great Mikey Sheehy any which way they can in Tralee.
Now 67, the eight-time All-Ireland winner looks back at the Kingdom's Golden Years and looks forward to Sunday's Kerry Co final against local rivals Kerins O'Rahillys.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Puzzles hub
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Puzzles hub
Friday, December 3, 2021 - 1:00 PM
Friday, December 3, 2021 - 1:00 PM
Friday, December 3, 2021 - 1:00 AM