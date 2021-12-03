Bríd Stack: First thing Giants psychologist asked - What's your biggest fear here?

Sunny Sydney hasn’t lived up to its name in the last few weeks, but Thursday was a scorcher. I had to travel to Dr Peter Parkes’ surgery in Caringbah, which is about a 50-minute drive from where we’re living in Sydney Olympic Park. We took out the map, noticed that there was a lovely beach nearby in Cronulla, and had a great day out.

The only time I can recall getting one of those injections in the past was in a reactionary scenario after getting bitten by a dog or stepping on a rusty nail. Over here though, pro-action always supersedes reaction. In a contact sport, where you could clash so easily on the field, nothing is left to chance.

It is just another example of the increased levels of professionalism I’ve been exposed to here with the GWS Giants.

Last week, we were all given time slots to get fitted for a brand new gumshield. It may be spoon-fed stuff, but nothing is left to the players, which further removes any reason for excuses.

Dr Parkes, the team doctor, is so thorough and he also advised me that Cárthach Óg could get the chickenpox vaccine at his clinic.

We recently bought Ógie a little doctor’s kit, so the deal was that he would give the doctor an injection first with his little wooden syringe, and then the doctor would return the favour. The prospect of a lollipop helped him to take it like a man and the little plaster afterwards enabled him to proudly show off his war wound.

This year we settled in straight away, but we’ve also had more time to adjust to Australia because we came out much earlier than last year. However, the flipside to that move was the upheaval it caused around missing our own club fixtures at home.

St Val’s missed the cut in the A competition in our last game against Kinsale, but it was much harder for Cárthach to have to walk away from Newcestown, especially when they were going so well in Cork’s Senior A hurling championship.

When we were in quarantine after landing in late October, the news broke that quarantine in New South Wales was to be lifted on November 1, which was very deflating for Cárthach. If we’d known in advance, we’d have tried to delay our arrival to Sydney.

Having to watch Newcestown lose the semi-final to Kanturk after extra time was tough for Cárthach to take. He has given up so much for me to pursue my dream in Australia. I felt a lot of guilt over him missing out.

At least we were in a one-bedroom apartment, which was poles apart from the confined hotel room we had to quarantine in last year in Perth. We could make our own food and do our own washing, which made it so much easier.

We were also lucky that the Giants coach, Alan McConnell, made it his business to regularly check in with us and drop off cappuccinos to Cárthach (I don’t drink coffee).

Around day five of quarantine, Alan also dropped in a massive box of his grandson’s building blocks for Cárthach Óg, which was a godsend. Ógie still plays with them every day. It was a simple gesture, but it meant so much to us.

When we got out of quarantine on October 28, the Giants head of football Bri Harvey wanted to surprise the girls, so Cárthach Óg and I got a taxi to the club before they finished their education section.

Their welcome was so lovely. It was probably heightened too by how much Ógie has grown since they last met him.

I was also meeting 10 new girls for the first time.

The next day, I went for a short skills session with Alan. It was supposed to be short, all handball stuff, but it turned into me joining in with some of the AFL lads, who were doing some pre-season work. After two weeks of quarantine, I came close to coughing up a lung after being fired into some of their long-distance kicking drills.

That was on a Friday and, while the whole AFLW squad had the weekend off after the previous weeks’ heavy workload, I joined in on a field session with the rehab group on the Saturday. I know how tough and lonely rehab can be and my aim is to avoid it at all costs this year.

At our first collective group session on the Monday, I was nervous but excited, and was ready to get stuck in from the word go. In the first drill, I fumbled the ball twice, which became a trend throughout the session. I found myself getting more and more frustrated, mostly because I had an expectation of what I was capable of and I wasn’t matching up to that standard.

Beating myself up over mistakes only increased my frustration because it was against everything I had promised myself second time around; my main aim was to enjoy the experience, learn as much as I could, and play to my strengths.

Looking back, I put unrealistic expectations on myself. How could I nail this stuff during my first session? While I learned so much from the sideline last year, nothing compares to being in the thick of the action.

When I sat down afterwards and watched training footage with Alan, he highlighted how I was already thinking of the next move before I got the ball in my hands, of how I was still maybe a bit going down on the ball.

Alan advised me to see the club’s sport psychologist. I wouldn’t be into that stuff, but I went along. The first thing he asked me was: ‘What’s your biggest fear here?’

It hit me hard. I said it was getting injured again and not playing a second year.

I only met the psychologist twice, but he instantly brought me back to reality. I wasn’t going to be any use to anyone if I was playing with fear or not allowing myself to make mistakes.

In my head, I was nearly playing Round 1 during that first training session. I had to alter my mindset.

The first few weeks have certainly been challenging. Last week, out of nowhere, my Achilles tendon flared up. Initially, I was worried that I would miss important training time, but the physios have been excellent. They also advised me to change my boots.

I’m trying to stay positive. The Giants are playing a much more aggressive brand of football this year and, during a lot of those first few sessions, I was getting pummeled. However, the best thing for me was to just throw myself into the middle of the action.

I’ve also been doing the world of contact practice with Darren, our backs line coach. I was absolutely broken up after the first two sessions — hit-by-a-bus job — but I’ve come out of that training block now and I know I’m stronger.

I guess I’m a bit more accepting of making those mistakes. Alan has been brilliant. He knows I’m still not fully aware of all the tactical structures, but that my instinct for the game is good. He keeps telling me to trust that instinct. “That’s why I brought you out here Bríd,” he says.

The squad is also much stronger this year. One of our new players, Chloe Dalton, is an Olympian Rugby 7s gold medalist, while another recruit, Katie Loynes, was previously captain of Carlton.

That level of leadership underlines the Giants’ ambition this year, but they also want a big year out of me and I’m willing to give that to them. In my heart, I want to repay everyone in the club for the care and support they gave to me and my family last year.

You can already feel the season coming. Last Sunday, we had our official jumper presentation, where Alan presented me with my jersey. It was a lovely evening and was so special I nearly wanted to pull on that number 15 jersey there and then and get motoring.

Brid Stack jersey presentation

It was a million miles away from the presentation last year, when we were hubbing in Adelaide and Cora Staunton presented me with my jersey while I was in a neck brace. A lot less tears this year, thank God.

Our first round is on January 9, but our first official practice game is on December 18 against — yeah, you guessed it — the Adelaide Crows, in Adelaide, on the same pitch I broke my neck last year. You couldn’t write the script.

However, for now, my focus must always come back to the next drill in the next training session. Keep working hard. Keep asking questions. Keep learning. Keep improving. Drive on.