Several changes to GAA season ticket scheme - as price rises to €150

Discounts on championship tickets, entry to all Allianz League games and admission to the All-Ireland club finals have been removed from the new GAA season ticket.

The tickets are priced at €150, a 25% increase on the 2020 price.

The previous scheme provided subscribers with the opportunity to buy an All-Ireland final ticket if their team reached the final as long as they had attended at least 60% of their county's games. This year, supporters can't miss more than one championship fixture to be entitled to purchase a final ticket. Tickets must also have been bought through the season ticket online portal.

Entry to all of a team’s Allianz League games including semi-finals and/or finals are again part of the package. However, holders can’t attend other fixtures from their chosen code in the competition as had been the case.

The hurling price now includes the opening two championship games for your county, one more than before. The football deal remains the same with entry to the provincial opener included.

The €5 discount on tickets for non-final championship games is no longer part of the offer, nor is admission to the All-Ireland club finals in February.

The season ticket scheme returns after it was cancelled this past year and aborted soon after the start of the pandemic in 2020. In August of last year, purchasers of adult season tickets received refunds of €40, a third of the €120 they each paid.

In March 2020, the GAA were found to have changed the terms and conditions of the season ticket from the previous list in December without notifying holders. The clause inserted stated there would be no refunds provided in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”.

In football, Dublin and Mayo supporters are among the biggest subscribers of the scheme with the latter previously reporting 3,622 subscribers, while over 2,500 Limerick supporters had been part of it prior to last year.

The 'club plus' addition to season tickets includes entry to all club games in the county as specified by the county board. Ulster had included in their initiative entry to all games across the province including the pre-season Dr McKenna Cup, Ulster club, U17 and U20 matches.

Counties receive over 35% of each regular season ticket.