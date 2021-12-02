Midleton to face Ardscoil Rís in Harty Cup

In the Corn Uí Mhuirí, meanwhile,  2020 winners Tralee CBS face Clonakilty
Midleton to face Ardscoil Rís in Harty Cup

Donagh Collins, Midleton getting in a fine tackle on Ben O'Sullivan, CBS Blackwater CS during their Dr. Harty Cup Munster PPS A U19 hurling championship match at Lismore, Co Waterford. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 16:12
Cian Locke

Midleton CBS, winners in 2019, will face 2018 champions Ardscoil Rís in the Harty Cup quarter-finals, after the last eight draw was made yesterday.

Whoever comes through that tie will face the winners of an all-Tipperary affair between Cashel CS and Thurles CBS. Thurles knocked out holders St Flannan's (2020 winners) last time out.

In the other half of the draw, St Joseph’s Tulla face CBC Cork, while DLS Waterford take on the third Tipp school left, Nenagh CBS.

In the Corn Uí Mhuirí, meanwhile,  2020 winners Tralee CBS face Clonakilty, with the winners meeting the side who comes through the Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore clash.

In the other half of the draw, Hamilton HS Bandon face Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, while St Brendan’s Killarney meet Coláiste Na Sceilge.

The hurling quarter-final ties will be played ending January 9, with the football fixtures on the following week.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals 

1. Cashel CS v Thurles CBS 

2. Ardscoil Rís v Midleton CBS 

3. DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS 

4. St Joseph’s Tulla v CBC Cork 

Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals 

1. Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore 

2. Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS 

3. Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 

4. St Brendan’s Killarney v Coláiste Na Sceilge

Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.

 

More in this section

Kevin O'Donovan 23/10/2021 Kevin O'Donovan blasts 'race to the bottom' during Proposal B debate
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Cork Covid training breach 'should not have happened'
Mayo v Galway - Connacht FBD League Round 2 Several changes to GAA season ticket scheme - as price rises to €150
<p>The former Limerick hurler is regarded as one of the county's finest all-rounders</p>

Tom McGarry, Railway Cup winner, League of Ireland player and Young Munster captain, dies

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices