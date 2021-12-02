Midleton to face Ardscoil Rís in Harty Cup

Midleton CBS, winners in 2019, will face 2018 champions Ardscoil Rís in the Harty Cup quarter-finals, after the last eight draw was made yesterday.
Whoever comes through that tie will face the winners of an all-Tipperary affair between Cashel CS and Thurles CBS. Thurles knocked out holders St Flannan's (2020 winners) last time out.
In the other half of the draw, St Joseph’s Tulla face CBC Cork, while DLS Waterford take on the third Tipp school left, Nenagh CBS.
In the Corn Uí Mhuirí, meanwhile, 2020 winners Tralee CBS face Clonakilty, with the winners meeting the side who comes through the Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore clash.
In the other half of the draw, Hamilton HS Bandon face Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, while St Brendan’s Killarney meet Coláiste Na Sceilge.
The hurling quarter-final ties will be played ending January 9, with the football fixtures on the following week.
Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals
1. Cashel CS v Thurles CBS
2. Ardscoil Rís v Midleton CBS
3. DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS
4. St Joseph’s Tulla v CBC Cork
Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.
1. Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore
2. Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS
3. Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
4. St Brendan’s Killarney v Coláiste Na Sceilge
Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.