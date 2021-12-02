Tom McGarry, Railway Cup winner, League of Ireland player and Young Munster captain, dies

Five-time Railway Cup winner Tom McGarry has died.

The former Limerick hurler is regarded as one of the county's finest all-rounders, having also captained Young Munster and played League of Ireland soccer with Limerick and Cork Celtic.

It was the infamous 'ban' that broadened his horizons after he was excluded from GAA for playing in an inter-firm soccer tournament.

Before that, though Limerick failed to lift honours during his spell in the green between 1956 and 1963, he was regularly selected to represent Munster. He also won three county club football with Treaty Sarsfields. And claimed All-Ireland handball titles in singles and doubles.

He later served as an administrator and coach with Claughan GAA and was also a regular at 'the gate' of the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, serving as a popular matchday steward.

The Claughan club paid tribute yesterday: "As memorable a sportsman as he was, the memory of Tom the gentleman shines brightest in Claughan. Greeting all who met him at the gates of the GAA grounds with a smile, Tom did right by everyone he stewarded, but paid special attention to those in club colours. A man you looked forward to saying hello to and tried hard not to leave without saying goodbye to."

In 2009, McGarry was honoured by Munster GAA with a Special Merit Award.