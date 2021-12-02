Kevin O'Donovan blasts 'race to the bottom' during Proposal B debate

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan has criticised the poor standard of debate in the run-in to October’s Special Congress.

Writing in his annual report, O’Donovan said some of the references used during the discussion on reforming the All-Ireland SFC pointed to “a race to the bottom in terms of engagement".

He commended the Gaelic Players Association and their CEO Tom Parsons for declining the bait of those who were stridently opposed to a League-based championship.

O’Donovan, who was a member of the fixtures task force that drew up Proposal B, has suggested changing Divisions 1-4 to seeded divisions - 1A and 1B, and 2A and 2B - so as to address the fears expressed at Special Congress when Proposal B received majority backing but failed to garner the required 60% support.

In a bid to alleviate the concerns of the counties who objected to the sixth-placed team from Division 1 not being involved in the All-Ireland series, as set out in Proposal B, O’Donovan recommends the top four teams from Divisions 1A and 1B and top team from 2A and 2B progress to the All-Ireland series.

“Thus, the best eight teams in the country would be guaranteed progression," he wrote.

“Secondly, to ensure a link between provincial competitions and the race for Sam Maguire, award points for provincial winners (2 points) and runners-up (1 point).

“Thirdly, guarantee in rule that the Tailteann Cup Final would be played on All-Ireland final weekend. And perhaps finally, consider an alternative concurrent calendar to increase the profile of provincial competitions. The provincial finals, for example, could be played between Rounds 3 and 4 of the Sam Maguire Cup allowing the opportunity to gain bonus points as outlined above.”

O'Donovan reckons these key steps, along with other minor amendments, “would surely satisfy a significant majority”.

The Cork CEO said the failure of Proposal B to gain sufficient backing at Special Congress was “a significant disappointment”.

“One would have to be disappointed also with the standard of debate at times with references to Cromwell, Brexit, and the 'worst motion ever seen at Congress' all pointing to a race to the bottom in terms of engagement. Fortunately, the players under the steady hand of Tom Parsons declined the bait.

“Ultimately, an All-Ireland championship based on unbalanced provincial structures is no longer fit for purpose. Any proposal which may be forthcoming based on such a model is unlikely to survive the scrutiny that the recent proposals were rightly subjected to. Thus, the spirit of Proposal B must be retained and developed further.

“Clearly, there were aspects of Proposal B that required simple improvement and correction, but it appeared to be in the interests of some to block any such adaptions. Considering the universal cry for change, as heard on the congress floor, one looks forward to the next proposal to emerge from this process.”