GAA name new task force for All-Ireland SFC reform

The vice-chairmen of the four provincial councils and the GPA feature on a new GAA task force charged with bringing forward proposals to change the All-Ireland senior football championship from 2023.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, the make-up of the All-Ireland SFC will be debated at February’s Congress in Mayo.

GAA president Larry McCarthy is determined to act on the mood for change expressed at October’s Special Congress where the majority of delegates voted for a new structure although it fell short of the necessary 60% support.

Among the group include McCarthy, GAA director general Tom Ryan, GAA director of club, player, and games administration Feargal McGill, and Central Competitions Control Committee chairman and Leinster vice-chairman Derek Kent.

In a circular to Central Council delegates, it was explained the group has been empowered to make recommendations pertaining to the championship to Central Council with a mind to them endorsing it for Congress.

It reads: “Following the discussion at Special Congress on October 23rd in relation to reform of the Senior inter-county football championship, Uachtarán CLG, Labhrás Mac Carthaigh, along with the Ard Stiúrthóir, Tomas Ó Riain, and the GAA's Player, Club, and Games Administration Department, engaged in a review of the many suggestions and views on reform of the football championship that have been made to the GAA in recent years. These included the suggestions submitted as part of the Calendar Review Process in 2019, submissions from interested parties received in recent months, and the comments and views expressed by delegates at Special Congress itself.

“The review, taking careful cognisance of the key desired objectives of championship reform, has identified a number of broad approaches open to the Association and specific proposals which meet those objectives.

“To that end, Uachtarán CLG Labhrás Mac Carthaigh, has confirmed the appointment of a Task Force to analyse the various options identified in this context. The Task Force will be asked to make fresh recommendations to the Association's Central Council on potential motions for change at the upcoming Annual Congress in February 2022, with a view to implementation in the 2023 season.”

The task force also includes Ulster vice-chairman Ciarán McLaughlin, his equivalents in Leinster Kent, Munster Ger Ryan (Tipperary), and Connacht Vincent Neary (Mayo). Cork’s John Halbert, a current member of the CCCC is also involved, as well as GPA representative Ronan Sheehan (Down) who served on the previous fixtures review task force, and GAA trustee John Joe Carroll of Kerry.