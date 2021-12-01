Cork hurling great Seanie O'Leary dies aged 69

Cork hurling great Seanie O'Leary dies aged 69

Seanie O'Leary celebrates a goal for Cork against Offaly in the Centenary All-Ireland Hurling Final in 1984. 

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 18:24
John Fogarty

Cork hurling great Seanie O’Leary has passed away at the age of 69.

Four-time All-Ireland SHC winner O’Leary was one of the greatest goal poachers in the game.

After claiming two minor All-Ireland medals, O’Leary made his senior debut in 1971 and won the first of his Celtic Crosses in 1976 on the famous three-in-row winning team.

The popular Youghal man, who also claimed two U21 All-Irelands, added his fourth All-Ireland medal in the GAA’s centenary year of 1984 following final losses in the previous two years and 1979. He also collected his third All-Star in ‘84 having previously been honoured in 1976 and ‘77.

In the pre-match puck around prior to Cork's 1977 All-Ireland Hurling final against Wexford, Seanie O'Leary suffered a nose injury as a result of being struck by a sliotar. Only 14 Cork players paraded before the match as Seanie was rushed back to the dressing room by Dr Con Murphy and Frank Murphy. Seanie shrugged off the effects and notched 1-2 of Cork's total as Cork won 1-17 to 3-8.
Among his other accolades included nine Munster crowns and four National League titles as well as an intermediate championship with Youghal in 1969.

A selector to Jimmy Barry-Murphy when Cork claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1999 and assisting Donal O’Grady when they lifted it again in 2004, O’Leary coached Imokilly to senior county success in ‘97 and ‘98.

Imokilly coach Seanie O'Leary with Mark Landers during a break in training at Castlelyons ahead of the Cork SHC final. Picture: Denis Minihane
His goals in the 1984 championship, the late winner against Tipperary in the Munster final and two against Offaly in the All-Ireland final, are regarded as three of his most famous scores.

Paying tribute to him on Twitter, his former team-mate Tomás Mulcahy posted: “Just heard of the sad passing of one of Corks greatest - Seanie o Leary - some man to get you a goal - lovely person - Condolences to all his family - RIP Seanie”. 

O’Leary’s son Tomás captained Cork’s minors to All-Ireland success in 2001 before he switched codes to rugby where he enjoyed a successful career with Munster, London Irish, and Ireland.

