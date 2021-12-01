Counties in fight with GAA for own commercial rights

County boards have won a battle with the GAA at central level for ownership of their crests.

As more counties seek to gain more control of their commercial activities, it has been clarified that they themselves possess the rights for the use of their emblems.

A small number of counties were believed to be considering redesigning their crests in an attempt to regain possession of their property. In the mid 2000s, counties had been advised by Croke Park to design new crests as the previous ones could not be patented.

The subject of crests and trademarks raised its head in July when a dispute between the GAA and Castlebar company Savanagh Securities regarding the use of the Mayo crest was brought to the High Court. The firm claimed the logo was not the property of the GAA but officers of the Mayo County Board.

The returns from collective commercial deals done by the GAA have disappointed a number of counties. Off the back of their three All-Ireland senior hurling successes in three years, Limerick have questioned their earnings and are now believed to be considering following Dublin’s example of operating outside the collective commercial agreement.

On the other hand, the GAA’s commercial department’s determination to open up markets has also made counties more aware of their worth. Recently, one leading county successfully managed to renegotiate a much improved agreement with a licensed supplier and the additional income will be backdated two years. “It’s like selling your house,” says one county official, “you don’t realise how much money you can make until you put it on the market.”

Next Monday, Donegal will launch their new jersey, in doing so becoming the first county to confirm it will carry sponsors on their sleeves since the additional advertising spaces on GAA jerseys was increased from two — the chest and top of the back — to four in September.

Donegal had been drivers of that proposal since as early as November 2019 with estimates by sponsorship experts that the sleeves combined have the potential to earn major counties upwards of €40,000 per annum.

Earlier this year, the Irish Examiner revealed counties who were not part of the GAA’s centralised licensing programme (CLP) risked losing 20% of their commercial revenue from Croke Park. It was explained at March’s management committee meeting that the reduction was proposed for the counties “for the opportunity to enhance their commercial returns by negotiating better deals with Central Council partners or introducing new licensees”. However, there now appears to be a row back on that threat after a committee headed by former Kilkenny chairman and secretary Ned Quinn was commissioned to review the area.

In 2019, the GAA reaped €19.29m in commercial revenue in contrast to last year when it dropped to €8.654m due to the pandemic. In 2019, Dublin GAA accrued €2.17m from their own sponsors. Their National League share was €417,848 and they also received €185,000 from national sponsors and €37,500 in TV income.

Kerry’s figures for 2021 showed they reaped €728,293 in commercial income. Over €350,000 of that figure came from commercial sponsorship while they earned just over €170,000 in “Kerry Sports Gear” and €133,028 from the sale of sports gear and equipment.

Mayo, who reported a profit of over €600,000 for 2021, had a commercial income total of €886,875, a significant jump from 2020 largely based on a fuller season and the inking of new deals such as Portwest as their second jersey sponsor.

Cork’s commercial income is also expected to show considerable improvement when the board’s accounts for the 11-month period from November 2020 to September 2021 are released later this week. However, one market observer highlighted the naivety of smaller counties in negotiating their own deals. Citing how one county’s agreement with their kit suppliers extending merely to fitting out their county panels and training gear for free, he said: “They thought this was great. That should be a given before any financial deal is struck.”

Donegal are launching their jersey to make the most of the Christmas market, while Dublin hope to make the most of their alternative white and blue “Argentina” kit, which was made available in October. Tipperary are aiming to have new sponsors and a new jersey early in the new year after Teneo stepped away as main backers after three seasons.

The GAA’s commercial department remains busy in protecting the commercial rights of counties. In 2020, they took 35 successful actions against companies who used GAA intellectual property without a licence, many of whom were producing facemasks bearing county crests.

In January of last year, Laois released a statement calling on supporters not to purchase an unofficial calendar. On several occasions, Kerry and Mayo have had to make similar pleas about the sale of paraphernalia falsely purporting to be contributing their teams’s training funds.