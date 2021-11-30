Longford to conclude manager search by appointing Billy O’Loughlin

It is believed Cavan man Michael Hannon will come in as Longford coach and former footballer and handball legend Paul Brady will be a member of the management team
Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 21:45
John Fogarty

Longford are set to appoint Laois’s Billy O’Loughlin as their new senior football manager.

Arles-Killeen man O’Loughlin, son of former Laois selector Declan, previously took charge of his native county’s U20s in 2019 and Kildare’s Sarsfields the following season.

A statement on social media read: “Following an executive meeting tonight, Bill O’Loughlin Arles Killeen has been put forward for ratification by the Longford GAA executive to be our new Senior Football team manager.” 

Longford were the only county who had yet to appoint a senior football manager for 2020. Padraic Davis stepped down from the position in early July.

It is believed Cavan man Michael Hannon will come in as coach and former footballer and handball legend Paul Brady will be a member of the management team.

