Seamus McEnaney confident Liam Sheedy input will improve Monaghan footballers

Monaghan manager Seamus Banty McEnaney says two-time All-Ireland SHC winner boss Liam Sheedy’s appointment as the team’s performance coach will be “for the betterment of Monaghan football”.

McEnaney and Sheedy have long been friends and the Corduff man believes the presence of the former Tipperary senior hurling manager in the set-up will be a major asset in their 2022 season.

“I think he’s going to be very useful to me, the backroom team, and the players. He’s vast experience of dealing with people, dealing with businesses, dealing with professional athletes.

“His track record is phenomenal and we’re obviously delighted to have him on board.

“To be fair to Liam, he didn’t make this decision too lightly. He has two All-Irelands in his back pocket with Tipperary, he has nothing to prove to anybody. Me and him, we have known each other a long time but this is purely and will be for the betterment of Monaghan football.”

Vice chairman of Teneo Ireland and head of their performance business unit, Sheedy, 52, is also the chairman of Sport Ireland’s high performance committee.

Outside of the 2010 and 2019 All-Ireland successes in his six years in charge of his native county, he has also assisted Antrim and Offaly’s senior hurlers.

Donie Buckley will also remain on board for another season despite being part of a management ticket led by Stephen Stack and featuring the likes of Seamus Moynihan, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and Mickey Ned O’Sullivan that unsuccessfully applied for the Kerry senior position.

McEnaney enthused about what the Castleisland man brought to the Farney County set-up this past season after Conor Laverty returned to his native Down to take over their U20 team.

“He’s sunning himself in Florida as we speak as he does every winter — I hope to get to that stage in life when I can get out there for a couple of months,” he laughed.

“When he comes back, he’ll be 100% with us and Donie, for me, has been a revelation. There have been loads of questions about this Monaghan group and they keep answering them and last season a lot of that was down to the work put in with Donie.

“He has freshened up the whole thing, the way we play, train and approach things. He has done Monaghan football the world of good since he come to us.”

Meanwhile, McEnaney refused to confirm if Monaghan were willing to step into the breach and face Kerry in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final in the event Tyrone were unable to fulfill the fixture.

It’s understood the Ulster runners-up had contacted Tyrone about getting their blessing to represent the province had the would-be All-Ireland champions had to withdraw because of their Covid situation.

“Listen, Tyrone were never not going to be playing in that All-Ireland semi-final, number one.

“Number two, the GAA was never not going to be playing that All-Ireland semi-final — it was too important to them.

“Listen, Tyrone are an Ulster team and after they beat us in the Ulster final we would have backed them to win the All-Ireland all the way.”

Monaghan open up their 2022 Division 1 campaign away to Tyrone at the end of January.

Saturday’s provincial draws revealed they will face Down in an Ulster quarter-final with the winners taking on Derry, Fermanagh, or Tyrone in a semi-final.