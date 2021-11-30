Liam Sheedy set to take role with Monaghan footballers

The Munster influence in Monaghan football is set to grow in the upcoming season with the news that Liam Sheedy is to join the backroom teams of the Farney footballers.
Sheedy, a two-time All-Ireland SHC winning boss with his native Tipperary will join Kerry's Donie Buckley in the Monaghan senior football set-up.
According to reports, Sheedy will be a performance coach for the Ulster county under manager Seamus McEneaney, who led the side to the Ulster final this season before losing to Tyrone.
Sheedy's second spell in charge of the Premier hurlers ended this season with Colm Bonnar taking over for the 2022 season.
Bonnar recently named Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright and Paul Curran as his selectors.