Liam Sheedy set to take role with Monaghan footballers

Sheedy's second spell in charge of the Premier hurlers ended this season with Colm Bonnar taking over for the 2022 season.
Liam Sheedy set to take role with Monaghan footballers

Former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is taking up a role with the Monaghan footballers. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 10:27

The Munster influence in Monaghan football is set to grow in the upcoming season with the news that Liam Sheedy is to join the backroom teams of the Farney footballers.

Sheedy, a two-time All-Ireland SHC winning boss with his native Tipperary will join Kerry's Donie Buckley in the Monaghan senior football set-up.

According to reports, Sheedy will be a performance coach for the Ulster county under manager Seamus McEneaney, who led the side to the Ulster final this season before losing to Tyrone.

Sheedy's second spell in charge of the Premier hurlers ended this season with Colm Bonnar taking over for the 2022 season.

Bonnar recently named Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright and Paul Curran as his selectors.

More in this section

Steven Sherlock and Tom Clancy 28/11/2021 Now Sherlock will work hard on Rebels breakthrough
Sheehan haul of 1-16 helps Na Piarsaigh triumph Sheehan haul of 1-16 helps Na Piarsaigh triumph
Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore/Castleiney - Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Replay Ken Hogan: Loughmore dual glory shows club player shouldn't be 'torn between two lovers'
#Ulster GAA
<p> Davy Fitzgerald pictured in Dromoland. </p>

Davy Fitz: 'The people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with. We’ll see how we get on'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices