Davy Fitz: 'The people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with. We’ll see how we get on'

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he will coach the Cork senior camogie team "one or two days a week", but is relieved to avoid the burden of managing a team next year.

Cork camogie officially announced today that Fitzgerald will form part of the backroom team for Matthew Twomey, who has agreed a two-year term as manager.

Fitzgerald told RTÉ’s Today Show that part of the attraction with the Cork role was its proximity to his home in Clare, compared with long trips to his previous position with the Wexford hurlers.

“I will be helping Cork camogie a small bit next year,” Fitzgerald said. "I’ve committed to one or two days a week as coach — it’s great I don’t have to manage.

“Managing, it could be 50, 60 hours a week. People don’t realise how much goes into it, it’s pretty crazy. Wexford would definitely have been 50, 60 hours a lot of the time.

“Here I get to come down with Matthew (Twomey) and coach once or twice a week and help them as much as I can. I’m looking forward to that, it’s different.

“I’m delighted to come down and help out. If we train in Mallow, that’s less than an hour from the house. Probably down to Cork City, it’s an hour and a half at the most, if we do it.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll go in and give the girls as much of a hand as I can. Two days a week, it’s not bad either. Hopefully they’ll get something out of it and the people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with as well and we’ll see how we get on. Interesting times ahead.

"I won't be probably as committed as I would have been in other years. There's a few things privately happening at home that I've to deal with.

"But, you know what, I'll always be tied into the GAA some way."

Fitzgerald hopes his involvement will continue to raise the growing profile of camogie.

“I’ve spent 32 years as a player and manager at top level. Ladies’ sport, it’s come on so much, it’s really getting up there and they deserve that and I’m happy to help out.”

Former Cork footballer Paudie Kissane may also be part of the Cork senior set-up next season.

Kissane, an All-Ireland medal winner with the Cork footballers in 2010, is in the running to have responsibility for S&C, the Irish Examiner understands.