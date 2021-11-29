Sheehan haul of 1-16 helps Na Piarsaigh triumph

Rebel Óg U18 Premier 2 Hurling Final: Na Piarsaigh 2-22 Sliabh Rua 2-10

A magnificent haul of 1-16 from the talented Michael Sheehan helped Na Piarsaigh claim the Rebel Óg U18 Premier 2 hurling championship title at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight. It added to their recent U16 Premier 1 victory.

Despite conceding an early Jack Deasy goal, the north city side worked their way back to trail by one. A second Sliabh Rua goal from Matthew Higgins put it up to Na Piarsaigh but they drew level in first-half stoppage.

Sheehan’s goal in the 32nd minute ensured a 1-12 to 2-5 interval advantage.

At the second water-break, the margin was still four points, 1-15 to 2-8.

Na Piarsaigh goalkeeper Conor Hennessey pulled off a couple of excellent saves, including a penalty stop from Eoin O’Donovan - the goalkeeper played outfield in the second-half.

Na Piarsaigh pushed on with a flurry of points, their second goal at the death from Sean Downey

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: M Sheehan (1-16, 0-12 frees), S Downey (1-2), C O’Leary, D Doherty, J Scanlon (free) and L O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sliabh Rua: M Higgins (1-5, 0-5 frees), J Deasy (1-0), E O’Donovan and D Desmond (0-2 each), F Desmond (0-1).

Na Piarsaigh: C Hennessy; D McNally, J Murray, A Burke; J Scanlon, S O’Mahony, P Lehane; L Sheehan, S P Cooke; R O’Sullivan, S Downey, M Sheehan; D Doherty, C O’Leary (Capt), C Hogan.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for P Lehane (46), C Bowen for L Sheehan (47), P Hosford for D McNally (50 inj).

Sliabh Rua: E O’Donovan; R Stewart, N Good, O Whyte; C Lordan, P Dorney (Capt), D Murphy; J Deasy, F Desmond; R Deasy, M Higgins, C Kelleher; E Cummins, C Barry, D Desmond.

Subs: B Lynch for R Deasy (half-time), E Deasy E Cummins (55), C O’Donovan for C Barry (58).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).