Ken Hogan: Loughmore dual glory shows club player shouldn't be 'torn between two lovers'

But Mark Landers isn’t so sure the club is a model many can reasonably follow
Ken Hogan: Loughmore dual glory shows club player shouldn't be 'torn between two lovers'

The McGrath family, from left, John, Pat, Noel and Brian celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Replay match between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore/Castleiney at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:14
Cian Locke

As much as they have united GAA lovers in support of their double quest, Loughmore-Castleiney have probably ignited as many rows. and reopened the dual debate in many clubs as well as pubs.

“What Loughmore have redone is next to impossible but they have done the impossible,” is how Mark Landers put it on Dalo’s Hurling Podcast, talking about the club's achievement of winning both Tipperary senior championships. 

Tj Ryan admits he has been sceptical about how players and clubs can marry both codes effectively, but says Loughmore have “certainly put the myth that it can’t be done to bed.” 

But Landers isn’t so sure the club is a model many can reasonably follow: “I think Loughmore are possibly the exception to the rule. It’s been a bone of contention with a lot of clubs in Cork: Douglas, Ballincollig, the Barrs… 

“It’s not ideal and if you have management pulling against each other the players get caught in the middle. If the players are happy and there's no hassle, most ordinary club fellas just want to just play for the jerseys and the parish. It’s the management teams that make it awkward and want to be seen to get their piece of flesh and do what they can for their team.” 

The club’s insistence on the same management team for both codes is vital to Loughmore-Castleiney, points out Ken Hogan, who led St Rynagh’s to the Offaly senior hurling title with up to seven of his regular players also playing Senior B football.

“The same management is important. And Mick Dempsey coming in is a football man as well as a hurling man. There is no discrimination there.

“It can be done with the cooperation of everyone. If you want to be an awkward son of a gun, you can be as awkward as you like. Does it interfere with the absolute perfection of coaching both games, it does, but the amazing part about it, you have happier players when they are allowed play the codes they want to play, particularly at club level.

“We all grew up watching the Jimmy Barry Murphys. From everyone’s perspective, the dual player should be facilitated.  They shouldn't be torn between two lovers. They should be allowed express themselves in both codes."

Listen: irishexaminer.com/podcasts

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Cork senior camogie secure services of Paudie Kissane
Galway v Wexford - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Davy Fitzgerald agrees to take on Cork camogie role
Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore/Castleiney - Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Replay Tipp SHC: John McGrath the hero as Loughmore-Castleiney secure double 
Ken Hogan: Loughmore dual glory shows club player shouldn't be 'torn between two lovers'

Dalo's Hurling Show: Loughmore double joy - 'At the end the team photo was a parish photo'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices