Cork senior camogie secure services of Paudie Kissane

Former Cork footballer Paudie Kissane will be part of the Cork senior camogie management set-up next season, completing a high-profile backroom team that also includes Davy Fitzgerald.
The Irish Examiner confirmed on Sunday that 2013 All-Ireland winning hurling manager Fitzgerald will coach the Cork camogie team in 2022 and it has now emerged that Kissane will also be part of manager Matthew Twomey’s backroom team next season.
Kissane, an All-Ireland medal winner with the Cork footballers in 2010, will have responsibility for S&C, the Irish Examiner understands.
Following his retirement from inter-county football in late 2013, Kissane had coaching stints with the Clare, Cork, and Limerick senior footballers. In more recent times, he coached the Éire Óg footballers to Cork Senior A glory last June and then helped steer the Ovens outfit to a quarter-final appearance in their first campaign at Premier Senior level.
After Éire Óg's Cork Senior A final win over Mallow, manager Harry O’Reilly said of Kissane: “There is nobody that matches Paudie at what he does. He trains the lads like a senior inter-county team. He sets very high standards. The players love it, they love the professionalism Paudie brings to it.” Matthew Twomey and his backroom team are expected to be ratified at a meeting of the Cork Camogie Board executive this week.
Cork are bidding to regain the O'Duffy Cup which the county last won in 2018.