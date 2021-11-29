Cork senior camogie secure services of Paudie Kissane

Kissane, an All-Ireland medal winner with the Cork footballers in 2010, will have responsibility for S&C, the Irish Examiner understands.
Cork senior camogie secure services of Paudie Kissane
Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 11:42
Eoghan Cormican

Former Cork footballer Paudie Kissane will be part of the Cork senior camogie management set-up next season, completing a high-profile backroom team that also includes Davy Fitzgerald.

The Irish Examiner confirmed on Sunday that 2013 All-Ireland winning hurling manager Fitzgerald will coach the Cork camogie team in 2022 and it has now emerged that Kissane will also be part of manager Matthew Twomey’s backroom team next season.

Kissane, an All-Ireland medal winner with the Cork footballers in 2010, will have responsibility for S&C, the Irish Examiner understands.

Following his retirement from inter-county football in late 2013, Kissane had coaching stints with the Clare, Cork, and Limerick senior footballers. In more recent times, he coached the Éire Óg footballers to Cork Senior A glory last June and then helped steer the Ovens outfit to a quarter-final appearance in their first campaign at Premier Senior level.

After Éire Óg's Cork Senior A final win over Mallow, manager Harry O’Reilly said of Kissane: “There is nobody that matches Paudie at what he does. He trains the lads like a senior inter-county team. He sets very high standards. The players love it, they love the professionalism Paudie brings to it.” Matthew Twomey and his backroom team are expected to be ratified at a meeting of the Cork Camogie Board executive this week.

Cork are bidding to regain the O'Duffy Cup which the county last won in 2018.

More in this section

Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore/Castleiney - Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Replay Tipp SHC: John McGrath the hero as Loughmore-Castleiney secure double 
Cillian Myers Murray celebrates scoring a point 28/11/2021 Cork Premier SFC: St Finbarr's earn 10th county title after dramatic finale
St. Finbarrs celebrate 28/11/2021 Tony Leen: Why Togher's boys in blue thrive in the red zone
<p>File pic of Davy Fitzgerald  Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Davy Fitzgerald agrees to take on Cork camogie role

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices