Cork senior camogie secure services of Paudie Kissane

Former Cork footballer Paudie Kissane will be part of the Cork senior camogie management set-up next season, completing a high-profile backroom team that also includes Davy Fitzgerald.

The Irish Examiner confirmed on Sunday that 2013 All-Ireland winning hurling manager Fitzgerald will coach the Cork camogie team in 2022 and it has now emerged that Kissane will also be part of manager Matthew Twomey’s backroom team next season.