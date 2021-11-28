St Finbarr's celebrate Cork success: Why the boys in blue thrive in the red zone

Offering succour to the footballers of Clonakilty, with an assurance that they left it all out there at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, will be best served from some distance away.

The comfort of a smart, competitive display will be cold. The human condition demands that Haulie O’Neill, his management, and the group, will reflect on their one-point defeat and linger on all the mini-moments that cost them a where-did-that-come-from county football title.

Not all such moments were marginal. Twice in the first half, Clon’s preparatory video analysis work fashioned excellent goal chances behind the St Finbarr’s cover but, on both occasions, midfielders Joe Grimes and Ben Ridgeway were less than emphatic with their finishes.

In Grimes’ case, he’d have been better served dishing possession to Ross Mannix. Might. Could have. Should have.

In assessing the intangible benefit of experience in such smouldering arenas, the implications of sound judgement will always loom large. St Finbarr’s weren’t their Sunday best in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but, in the decisive, anxious moments, they were well served by Ian Maguire.

For the better part of the afternoon, Stephen Sherlock, who continues to carry a disproportionate responsibility for Barr’s scores, was held by Tomas Clancy. However, in the fourth minute of injury time, the game-winning sequence presented itself. Clancy didn’t so much allow himself to get attracted to Eoghan McCreevy’s break from midfield as he did lose the loop of Sherlock, whom he had shadowed impressively throughout.

It was a second or two, two steps or three, but as Clancy recalibrated his situation, the Barr’s scoresmith was beyond him; the consequences inevitable, the damage irretrievable.

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe spoke afterwards on the importance of adding a second county title to their 2018 victory — the word legacy was mentioned elsewhere in the aftermath, adding conviction to the general sense they are top dogs in Cork for a reason.

However, that’s a debate with some legs in it.

The Barr’s are Cork kingpins for a 10th time because they are solidly constructed, minimise errors, and have a pair of show-stealers in Maguire and Sherlock. They are a consistent, experienced group at this stage, have fewer vulnerabilities than some of their primary rivals, and have an innate ability to use the ropes to their advantage when under the cosh.

At quite a few junctures in this final, Clonakilty seemed to have the run on the Togher men, but the Barr’s are masterful when it comes to damage limitation when the tide is around their head. That adds up to a potent offering. For a rookie county finalist, they are not the accommodating foe one would opt for.

If one were inclined towards match ratings, most of the Barr’s players would find themselves in the seven-out-of-10 category, which seems modest, but a full suite of them is a daunting challenge.

Denis O’Brien was taken off in the 48th minute, but he had adorned his graft with a pair of superb points. Defender Billy Hennessy wasn’t a man of the match consideration, but his intense hounding of Clon inside danger man Ross Mannix was a significant contributory factor in the victory. Ditto Sam Ryan, who was lured from his deep-lying lair to keep tabs on Dara Ó Sé, whose influence on the Clonakilty attack in open play was modest.

If Cillian Myers Murray was the only substitute to score, one shouldn’t overlook the impact of McGreevy and the ageless Michael Shields.

Though Sherlock missed four first-half frees, three of them were outside efforts, notable for the absence of alternatives in terms of a short give-and-go.

Evidently, the Barr’s confidence in their William Tell is total, but as they headed down the half-time tunnel 0-6 to 0-4 to the good, the sense that the Barr’s were vulnerable and that Clonakilty were ready to script a popular storyline was universal. It was fed by the latter’s insatiable appetite for movement, from their unchained keeper Mark White all the way up to the inside tandem of Sean McEvoy and Ross Mannix.

In McEvoy, Clon have an interesting attacking talent, who has never represented Cork on the inter-county stage. Against Douglas in the semi-final and again on Sunday, he worked his scoring positions with intelligence and managed to get separation from the Barr’s defence when he needed it. His accuracy is generally good too.

Apart from marathon man David Lowney, the rest of the Clonakilty forwards scored from play, but when McEvoy was fouled under the main stand on 38 minutes, Dara Ó Sé showed his dexterity from the hand by clipping over a left-footed point to level it at 0-7 each.

St Finbarr’s response was memorable for its efficiency. A marvellous Brian Hayes fetch, a slip to Ian Maguire and a dish on to Sherlock for the lead point. If there was a score, a moment, that presents a microcosm of the essential ingredients of the Barr’s, this was it.

With 10 minutes remaining, the West Cork men were back in the box seat. Hennessy was called for a dubious foul on Mannix by referee David Murnane, and O’Shea obliged to put Clon 0-11 to 0-10 in front. The Barr’s were running on fumes, but sub Myers Murray pulled a cracking point from his back pocket.

With 55 minutes gone, these are the championship minutes when the pictures get fuzzy for rookies and the heart’s rhythm goes haywire. Barr’s defender Alan O’Connor saw an Ó Sé pass intended for McEvoy and edged in first. A vital intervention. McRickard pointed, but Clon replied again via O’Shea’s left peg.

Adam Lyne won and Sherlock converted a free for Barr’s. Thankfully it wasn’t the last score, for the decision by the official was generous. Instead, Gearóid Barry found a tidy half acre to run into and equalise for Clonakilty.

However, Cork’s boys in blue thrive in this red zone. Perhaps it’s the experience of recent campaigns, when they’ve been there or thereabouts. It’s not that St Finbarr’s are thrilled to be level in the dying moments of the biggest game of the season, but they look OK with it and they can handle it.

And for all Haulie’s magic, Clonakilty aren’t quite at that pitch. It’s why those goal chances went abegging.

What their run to the final under O’Neill indicates is that the Cork football championship is a very democratic entity at present. Nemo Rangers are facing a rebuild, Castlehaven are close, Douglas and Ballincollig are not too far behind either. Rosscarbery will surely come again. Duhallow will always raise a gallop.

Clon were 5/2 going into Sunday's final, an absurdly generous proposition based less on their merits and more on the safe assumption by oddsmakers that the Barr’s would not be blindsided by the occasion, and their competency and calm in the vital moments would be properly executed — in all likelihood by Maguire and Sherlock.

In that respect, the bookies weren’t the only ones to cop the joys in blue.