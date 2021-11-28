Goal-hungry Kilmoyley shock Tipp champs

Munster Club IHC: Kilmoyley 4-12; Moyne-Templetuohy 0-14

Kerry champions Kilmoyley hit Tipperary title-holders Moyne-Templetuohy for four goals in a shock win in the Munster club intermediate hurling championship quarter-final at Templetuohy yesterday.

A shock win yes, but it was no fluke as the Kerry senior side stamped their authority on the game after a slow start, and once Maurice O'Connor bagged their first goal after 12 minutes, they never looked like being beaten.

They led 1-4 to 0-4 at the first water break and then really rocked Moyne with a goal by Adrian Royle after 19 minutes which helped them to an interval lead of 2-7 to 0-8. Daniel Collins’ accuracy off frees (4) was a big boost to Kilmoyley also.

Moyne-Templetuohy were struggling to get going and they fell into deeper trouble shortly after resuming as Daire Nolan blasted home Kilmoyley’s third goal for a lead of 3-7 to 0-9. To add to Moyne’s woes they lost their chief scorer Gearóid O'Connor to an ankle injury after 46 minutes by which stage Kilmoyley were leading 3-8 to 0-12.

The game was still not beyond the home team but they suffered yet another setback after 49 minutes when Maurice O'Connor punished poor defending with his second goal and a 4-8 to 0-12 lead.

There was no way back for Moyne-Templetuohy and the Kerry lads piled on the agony in the closing stages with points from Collins (2) and O Connor for a win that sets them up for a Munster semi-final clash with Dunhill of Waterford.

Adding to a hugely disappointing day for the home club, they had Diarmuid Fogarty sidelined for a second yellow card in injury-time.

It was a huge win for the Kerry champions who adapted much better to the heavy going than their rivals. Maurice O'Connor was a two-goal hero but Daniel Collins, David McCarthy, Flor McCarthy, and Colman Savage also had big games for them.

Moyne-Templetuohy, after a bright start which saw them go 0-3 to 0-1 inside seven minutes, faded afterwards, and failed to match the physicality of their rivals. The loss of Gearóid O Connor to injury was a big blow to them but Ciaran Lloyd, Conor Bowe, Diarmuid Fogarty, Jack Taylor and Tom Meade worked hard to stem the Kerry tide.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-8, 6 frees); M O Connor (2-1); A Royle (1-1); D Nolan (1-0); T Murnane, K McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moyne-Templetuohy: G O Connor (0-7, 6 frees); J Bergin (0-2 frees); D Fogarty (0-2); C Bowe, S Hayes, P Maher (free) (0-1 each)

KILMOYLEY: J B O Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, D Fitzell; J Godley, F McCarthy, T Murnane; K McCarthy, P O Connor; J Brick, D Collins, D McCarthy; D Nolan, A Royle, M O Connor; Subs – M Flaherty for Nolan(46mins);

MOYNE-TEMPLETUOHY: P Maher; S Lowe, C Lloyd, J Coghlan; J Taylor, T Hamill, T Hassett; P Meade, C Bowe; T Meade, G O Connor, S Hayes; D Fogarty, L Butler, J Bergin

Subs: D Leahy for Butler(43mins), J Hassett for O Connor(46 mins), D Cantwell for Hayes(48mins), E Guilfoyle for Meade(56mins);

Referee: N Malone, Cork