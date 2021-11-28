Ladies football: Contrasting weekend for Cork clubs in Munster Championship

Inch Rovers had to overcome the elements and Comeragh Rangers before booking their place in this year’s Munster senior B decider
Inch Rovers celebrate after their county final win. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 17:50
Ger McCarthy

Cork clubs experienced contrasting fortunes in last weekend’s Munster LGFA club championship semi-finals.

Inch Rovers had to overcome the elements and Comeragh Rangers before booking their place in this year’s Munster senior B decider. Last Friday night’s semi-final was dogged by freezing weather conditions before the Cork club emerged 2-13 to 0-13 winners in Killeagh.

The tie went to extra-time as Inch booked their place in the provincial senior B final thanks to Annie Walsh (0-7), Angela Walsh (1-2), Tara Hickey (1-1), Sarah Harrington, Ciara Irwin and Noelle O’Donovan (0-1 each) scores.

Rovers will face Kerry club Rathmore in next weekend’s Munster final, a game Inch manager Noel O’Connor is looking forward to after a tough battle with Comeragh.

“Baltic was the word used to describe the conditions last Friday night,” O’Connor commented.

“It went to extra-time even though we were in command until Comeragh got the last three points of the game to level it up. We were clinical for a patch during the third quarter and brought on a couple of young substitutes who made a huge impact around the middle of the field. Tara Hickey scored 1-1 which was huge for us. We are delighted to get through and looking forward to the final.” Two other Cork club champions, Valley Rovers and Castlehaven, were not as fortunate in their Munster semi-final clashes last Saturday.

Brinny was the venue for a provincial junior and intermediate semi-final double-header in which host club Valley’s lost 2-8 to 0-9 to Monagea and Castlehaven were beaten 2-6 to 1-7 by Mullinahone.

Two first-half goals proved crucial for the Limerick champions as they saw off Valleys to deservedly reach the intermdiate final.

Catriona Davis had a terrific game and scored 2-4 of her side’s winning total. Monagea built on a 2-5 to 0-3 interval lead and saw out the second period despite a late Valleys comeback.

Rovers’ Daire Kiely notched five points in the second period but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat. Michelle O’Regan (0-3) and Lucy Callanan (0-1) also scored for the hosts.

Lorraine O’Shea scored 1-4 as Tipperary’s Mullinahone ended Castlehaven’s interest in the junior championship. Chloe Gunn raised another green flag on afternoon Grainne Horgan and Aoibhe O’Shea (0-1 each) also contributed.

A dissapointed Castlehaven had Katie Cronin, Grainne O’Sullivan, Rachel Whelton, Mairead O’Driscoll, Noreen O’Sullivan and Hannah Sheehy on target.

Family Notices