Munster JHC: Rory Skelly goal inspires Ogonnelloe to victory

Ogonnelloe (Clare) 3-13 Brickey Rangers (Waterford) 2-13

A stunning Rory Skelly goal six minutes into the second half of this thrilling provincial quarter-final provided the catalyst for Ogonnelloe’s deserved three-point win over Waterford champions Brickey Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Skelly’s close-range effort after brilliant work in the build-up by Henry Vaughan and Gearóid Sheedy edged the East Clare side 3-8 to 2-9 ahead, but much more importantly showcased their resolve in recovering from the hammer-blow of conceding two goals inside a minute just before half-time.

Goals by Sheedy and Vaughan had helped Ogonnelloe take control on matters as they led by 2-7 to 0-8 on the cusp of half-time, only for two breakaway goals from Mikey Hanlon to change the complexion of the game completely as Brickey Rangers were armed with a one-point lead as they turned around to play with the wind in the second half.

This could have broken Ogonnelloe, but it only inspired them with Skelly’s goal, as well as points by captain Danny Cunnane, Sheedy, Peter English and Aaron Fitzgerald-Bradley helping them take control in the second half.

Tom O’Connell’s frees, as well as efforts from play by Eoin Barry and Conor Whelan kept Brickey Rangers in the game in the third quarter, but as their wides mounted up so did Ogonnelloe’s confidence rise as they held firm to close out the game and set-up as semi-final against Tipperary champions Skeheenarinky.

Scorers for Ogonnelloe: G Sheedy (1-4, 3f), R Skelly (1-2), H Vaughan (1-0), D Cunnane, A Fitzgerald-Bradley (0-2 each), C Fitzgerald-Bradley, C Hart, P English (0-1 each).

Scorers for Brickey Rangers: T O’Connell (0-7, 6f), M Hanlon (2-0), C O’Grady, E Barry (0-2 each), J Whelan-Veale, C Whelan (0-1 each).

OGONNELLOE: R Dreelan; N Sheedy, B Kiely, A Sheedy; S Kikkers, C Quinn, P English; A Fitzgerald-Bradley, A Cunnane; R Skelly, D Cunnane, C Fitzgerald-Bradley; G Sheedy, H Vaughan, C Hart.

Subs: P McGee for C Fitzgerald- Bradley (38), C Fitzgerald- Bradley for McGee (45), E Heffernan for N Sheedy (51), P McGee for C Fitzgerald-Bradley (62), J Cunnane for A Fitzgerald-Bradley (63).

BRICKEY RANGERS: M Shalloe; C Phelan, J Cooney, J Lombard; C Barry, P Walsh, N Browne; C O’Grady, M Cummins; E Barry, T O’Connell, J Morrissey; J Whelan-Veale, C Whelan, M Hanlon.

Subs: S Ronayne for Morrissey (50), S Ahearne for Barry (57), S Lennon for Lombard (59).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).