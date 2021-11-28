Kilmacud Crokes cruise into Leinster semis

Leinster Club SHC quarter-final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 5-19 Raharney (Westmeath) 0-15

Ronan Hayes and Alex Considine struck a brace of goals each as Kilmacud Crokes cruised through to the AIB Leinster club SHC semi-finals.

The Dublin champions buzzed with attacking intent, starting as they meant to go on with a Considine point after just 20 seconds in Mullingar and keeping the throttle down throughout.

Goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons completed the goalscoring rout with a fifth major for the Stillorgan side in stoppage time, straight from a long-range free, to leave 19 points between the teams at full-time.

The big win means Crokes will play Laois representatives Clough Ballacolla in the last four of the provincial championship in Portlaoise on December 12.

Having come from behind and required extra-time to see off Na Fianna in the Dublin final, Crokes left nothing to chance this time with Hayes, who finished with 2-6, striking two first-half goals to leave Kieran Dowling's side 2-8 to 0-8 up at the interval.

Considine nabbed both of his goals in the third quarter and a dozen points separated the teams at the second water break, 4-12 to 0-12.

Raharney needed a miracle but only got a kick in the teeth as Crokes closed out with an unanswered 1-4 in the closing minutes to seal a huge win.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: R Hayes (2-6, 5 frees), A Considine (2-1), D Purcell (0-5), E Gibbons (1-0, 1-0f), C Conway (0-3), F Whitely, L McMullan, O O'Rorke, M Howard (0-1 each).

Raharney scorers: K Doyle (0-10, 5 frees, 1 65), C Doyle, E Cunneen, J Boyle, E Ahearne, E Keyes (0-1 each).

Kilmacud Crokes: Eddie Gibbons; Brian Sheehy, Bill O'Carroll, Jamie Clinton; Davy Crowe, Mark Grogan, Padhraic Linehan; Dillon Mulligan, Lorcan McMullan; Caolan Conway, Fergal Whitely, Dara Purcell; Oisin O'Rorke, Ronan Hayes, Alex Considine.

Subs: M Howard for Considine & C O Cathasaigh for Linehan (46); C MacGabhann for Hayes & S Veale for O'Carroll (53); F O Ceallaigh for O'Rorke (55).

Raharney: Aaron McHugh; Darren Finn, Conor McKeogh, Robbie Greville; David Hickey, Sean Quinn, Mark Glennon; Cormac Boyle, Eamon Cunneen; Joey Boyle, Rory Keyes, Killian Doyle; Eoghan Ahearne, Ciaran Doyle, Eoin Keyes.

Subs: J Goonery for R Keyes (37); D Weir for McKeogh (42); J Shaw for Ahearne (56); B McGrath for Glennon & C Jordan for E Keyes (60).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).