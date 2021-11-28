Mother of God: Nenagh Éire Óg win the Effin Eddie rematch

The Nenagh boys gain revenge for their famous defeat of 29 years ago
Mother of God: Nenagh Éire Óg win the Effin Eddie rematch

Eddie Moroney

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 13:55
Larry Ryan

Definitely, probably, one of the greatest days in Nenagh, in GAA circumstances?

Maybe not quite, but, mother of God, there will be a big night in around the town after Nenagh Éire Óg won the Eddie Moroney rematch today, beating Aherlow in the Tipperary County Junior B football final in Borrisoleigh.

There must have been a small bit of a needle there, because this fixture was, of course, a repeat of the 1992 Tipp U21 final, Ireland's first viral sensation and probably the most-watched club match in GAA history, thanks to the magnificent commentary supplied by the legendary Eddie Moroney. 

This game was streamed live on Tipperary GAA TV, though it may not match the original for viewing figures as Nenagh earned revenge for that defeat 29 years ago. Though that might not prevent there being another heavy night in the Glen regardless.

'Over the bar was the place for it' today, as Nenagh led four points to three at half-time in Borris, before pulling away in the second half to win it 0-11 to 0-6.

 

