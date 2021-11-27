Glory days keep coming for Clough Ballacolla

Declan Laffan's side have already won two county finals in 2021 - the delayed 2020 final was played in August - sealing back to back wins for the first time and now they have finally made some progress in Leinster.
Stephen Maher of Clough-Ballacolla in action against Anthony Roche of Rapparees during the AIB Leinster Club SHC quarter-final at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 20:04
Paul Keane, MW Hire O’Moore Park

AIB Leinster Club SHC quarter-final 

Clough Ballacolla (Laois) 1-17 

Rapparees (Wexford) 0-12 

Stephen Maher was the inspiration again for Clough Ballacolla who made yet more history for themselves in Portlaoise, winning their first game in the AIB Leinster club senior hurling championship.

This was a significant win too over a fancied Rapparees team that had struck 6-18 in the Wexford final.

The problem for The Rapps was that that final was way back in mid-September, leaving them with a 10-week, 69-day gap to navigate and on the evidence of this display they didn't handle it very well.

Sure, they opened brightly enough and built on a one-point lead at the first water break to move 0-8 to 0-4 ahead approaching the half-time break.

But they caved in after that and were outscored by 1-13 to 0-4 from there with Clough Ballacolla finishing both halves strongly.

The hosts finished the first half with four points in a row to tie it up at 0-8 apiece and immediately hit the accelerator after the restart, Maher sneaking in for an expertly taken volleyed goal to put them into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

At one stage in the third quarter, two Rapparees players, defender Anthony Roche and free-taker Ryan Mahon, crashed into each other when trying to exchange a pass. A groggy Roche had to be replaced and the episode summed up their evening.

They played with a sweeper again, Tommy Foley, and while he had his moments, Clough Ballacolla largely coped with the tactic and pulled away in the final quarter with the last seven points of the game.

They will return to Portlaoise on December 12 to play Kilmacud Crokes or Raharney in the AIB Leinster club semi-finals.

Scorers for Clough Ballacolla: S Maher (1-9, 7 frees, 1 65); S Bergin, W Hyland & W Dunphy (0-2 each); C Dunne & R Phelan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rapparees: R Mahon (0-7, 5 frees); O Pepper (0-2); J Kelly, J Peare & K Foley (0-1 each).

CLOUGH BALLACOLLA: C Dunne; D Conway, D Maher, E Doyle; B Corby, M McEvoy, L Cleere; W Hyland, A Corby; R Phelan, J Walshe, S Maher; S Bergin, W Dunphy, M Hennessy.

Subs: C Dunne for Hennessy (42); J Dwyer for Walshe (55); S Corby for Hyland (65).

RAPPAREES: A Larkin; D Redmond, L Ryan, A Roche; T Foley; J Peare, B Edwards, J Kelly; K Foley, A Tobin; K Ryan, R Mahon, R Fox; L Connolly, O Pepper.

Subs: T Mahon for Fox (35); P O'Sullivan for Roche (39); J Kirwin for K Ryan (54).

Ref: P Murphy (Carlow).

