Kerry and Cork paired in Munster SFC semi-final

Kerry and Cork will face off in a Munster senior football championship semi-final next year.

The Kingdom defeated Cork 4-22 to 1-9 in last season’s Munster SFC final but the Rebels were the victors when they clashed in the 2020 semi-final (1-12 to 0-13).

The other semi-final will come from the winners of the quarter-finals Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick.

The draws were made live on RTÉ Radio this afternoon.

RTÉ analyst Kevin McStay said: “Cork were so poor last season that meeting Kerry at this stage will make them put up or shut up. It is hugely significant on the other side and those counties can see their season opening up. The likes of Tipperary, Clare and Limerick will have real notions of getting to a Munster final.” Oisín McConville expects big things from Keith Ricken in his debut season as Cork boss. He said: "Keith Ricken has a plan, knows what he is about. Those players will benefit from his management when they come up against Kerry. They are in a much better place than last year. But like Dublin, Kerry are looming large over the province."

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Tyrone face a long journey on their title defence after being handed an Ulster SFC preliminary date with Fermanagh. Derry await the winners in a quarter-final.

In the other quarter-finals, Donegal will play Armagh, Antrim meet Cavan while Monaghan were drawn against Down.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan said: "Nothing sounds easy in that Ulster draw! There will be little time between the League and this due to the new compressed season. This game is an extra hurdle. It is one of those things we have to deal with and get on with."

Elsewhere Connacht champions Mayo will open their title defence against Galway next April. The western powerhouses were paired in a provincial quarter-final following this afternoon’s draw for the 2022 Connacht senior football championship. London or Leitrim - mananged by Mayo legend Andy Moran - will await the winners in a semi-final.

Roscommon received a bye directly into the semi-final where they will play the winners of the quarter-final between New York and Sligo.

McStay said: “What a start to the Championship. We often complain about the games on the first round! And the winner of that gets a nice enough semi-final against London or Leitrim. Roscommon are the form team on the other side. Overall it is a great draw, a smashing draw Meanwhile Leinster champions Dublin will face either Offaly or Wexford in a provincial championship quarter-final next year.

The draws, made this afternoon on RTÉ Radio paired Louth and Carlow in the first round along with Laois and Wicklow and Offaly v Wexford.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin enters the championship at the quarter-final stage as do last year's defeated provincial finalists Kildare - they await the winner of Louth and Carlow.

Meath will play either Laois or Wicklow while Westmeath will face Longford.