Kerry and Cork paired in Munster SFC semi-final

Meanwhile Leinster champions Dublin will face either Offaly or Wexford in a provincial championship quarter-final next year.
Kerry and Cork paired in Munster SFC semi-final
Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 16:17
Colm O’Connor

Kerry and Cork will face off in a Munster senior football championship semi-final next year.

The Kingdom defeated Cork 4-22 to 1-9 in last season’s Munster SFC final but the Rebels were the victors when they clashed in the 2020 semi-final (1-12 to 0-13).

The other semi-final will come from the winners of the quarter-finals Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick.

The draws were made live on RTÉ Radio this afternoon.

RTÉ analyst Kevin McStay said: “Cork were so poor last season that meeting Kerry at this stage will make them put up or shut up. It is hugely significant on the other side and those counties can see their season opening up. The likes of Tipperary, Clare and Limerick will have real notions of getting to a Munster final.” Oisín McConville expects big things from Keith Ricken in his debut season as Cork boss. He said: "Keith Ricken has a plan, knows what he is about. Those players will benefit from his management when they come up against Kerry. They are in a much better place than last year. But like Dublin, Kerry are looming large over the province."

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Tyrone face a long journey on their title defence after being handed an Ulster SFC preliminary date with Fermanagh. Derry await the winners in a quarter-final.

In the other quarter-finals, Donegal will play Armagh, Antrim meet Cavan while Monaghan were drawn against Down.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan said: "Nothing sounds easy in that Ulster draw! There will be little time between the League and this due to the new compressed season. This game is an extra hurdle. It is one of those things we have to deal with and get on with."

Elsewhere Connacht champions Mayo will open their title defence against Galway next April. The western powerhouses were paired in a provincial quarter-final following this afternoon’s draw for the 2022 Connacht senior football championship. London or Leitrim - mananged by Mayo legend Andy Moran - will await the winners in a semi-final.

Roscommon received a bye directly into the semi-final where they will play the winners of the quarter-final between New York and Sligo.

McStay said: “What a start to the Championship. We often complain about the games on the first round! And the winner of that gets a nice enough semi-final against London or Leitrim. Roscommon are the form team on the other side. Overall it is a great draw, a smashing draw Meanwhile Leinster champions Dublin will face either Offaly or Wexford in a provincial championship quarter-final next year.

The draws, made this afternoon on RTÉ Radio paired Louth and Carlow in the first round along with Laois and Wicklow and Offaly v Wexford.

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin enters the championship at the quarter-final stage as do last year's defeated provincial finalists Kildare - they await the winner of Louth and Carlow.

Meath will play either Laois or Wicklow while Westmeath will face Longford.

More in this section

Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title
Watch: Castlelyons meet Courcey Rovers in Cork Premier IHC final Watch: Castlelyons meet Courcey Rovers in Cork Premier IHC final
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Connacht chiefs re-fix Covid hit club semi for mid December
<p>Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy. Picture: James Crombie</p>

Tim Murphy: Kerry GAA finances in great shape despite pandemic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Nov 27

Courcey Rovers v Castlelyons

PIHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
5pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices