Tim Murphy: Kerry GAA finances in great shape despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, the cash profit figure is a considerable increase from the €147,338 loss in 2020.
Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy. Picture: James Crombie

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 20:24
John Fogarty

Kerry GAA have reported an operational cash profit of €505,590 for 2021 and this week paid their 2022 capital repayments of almost €550,000 for the Currans centre of excellence and Austin Stack Park.

The 11-month accounts as a result of the new accounting year ending September 30 are even more impressive as they don’t include the gate receipts for the senior county championship.

Total team expenditure in 2021 was €738,448, over €40,000 less than last year, with €287,415 spent on the senior footballers’s preparations excluding physiotherapy and sports equipment. Income from Central Council towards team expenses rose to just over €350,000 from €217,137 while commercial income jumped €214,000 to €354,574.

Soon to conclude his five years as county chairman, Tim Murphy said Kerry GAA’s financial status is strong. In his time in office, Kerry retained profits of €1.389m, which included over €1m in fundraising. A total of €6.1m was spent on facilities over the 2017-21 period.

“As regards operational income, we look to break even at worst and ensure our teams are resourced adequately and we budget accordingly,” says Murphy. “To have €500,000 profit is great and it and what we have been able to do these last five years is testament to the work of the financial committee and the county treasurers in that time, Tom Keane and (Dermot) “Weeshie” Lynch.

“Five years ago, we started a finance committee and brought in an independent figure in Michael John Kearney, who was ex-Kerry Group and would be involved in Castleisland Desmonds in a big way. We brought in a financial controller at the time in Eileen Hartnett who is in the mainstay of the set-up now. For an operation like ours, we’ve €7m in income every year, which is a substantial amount of business by any matter of means.”

The fundraising figure, Murphy says, really is over three years taking Covid into account since March last year. “Over the five-year period we realised just over €1m. In 2016 or ‘17, we had a debt of about €1.1m and that is now down to €550,000. In that five-year period, we spent €6.1m in capital expenditure, which was funded by cash and fundraising. As of today, the net debt the board have is zero so if everything stopped in the morning we could pay everything we owe.

“Another post balance sheet note, we paid off over €480,000 to the bank this week which covers all of next year’s capital repayments for Currans and Austin Stack Park and that will give the new board a bit of a bounce. We have a model now that is quite effective from a financial and governance point of view.”

Along with the official opening of Currans next Saturday, Kerry GAA’s endowment model will be launched. Murphy, who has confirmed his candidacy for Munster GAA vice-chairman, hopes to see the fruits of it harvested in the coming years and believes it can be adopted at national level too.

“We put a lot of work into the endowment funding model. It is a bit like what they do with the States in terms of universities and charities. Denis Brosnan, formerly of the Kerry Group, has agreed to chair that group.

“I genuinely believe it’s going to be a gamechanger for the whole association in so far as sustainable funding for every county.”

<p>Odhran Ferris, captain Mercy Mounthawk received The Dunloe Cup from Weeshie Lynch, Kerry County Board following the Mercy Mounthawk v Presentation Milltown in the Dunloe Cup final in Killarney on Friday.</p>

Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title

