Around the country: The biggest GAA games this weekend as provincial competitions hot up

John Fogarty takes a look at the biggest club GAA action from around the county this weekend
Ballygunner's clash with Ballyea on Sunday is being broadcast live by TG4. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 16:44
John Fogarty

SATURDAY

AIB Munster IHC quarter-final:

Smith O’Brien’s (Clare) v Dunhill (Waterford), Cusack Park, 1pm.

Tight one to call but Dunhill don’t have any momentum to bring into the game given their long wait.

Verdict: Smith O’Brien’s.

AIB Munster JHC quarter-final:

Tralee Parnells (Kerry) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Austin Stack Park, 1.30pm.

Familiar territory for the likes of Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney and they can make light of Parnells home advantage.

Verdict: Skeheenarinky.

AIB Leinster SHC quarter-final:

Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Rapparees (Wexford), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.30pm.

Rapparees must be worried about the gap since their county final victory and Clough-Ballacolla have the experience of this competition to expose that rustiness.

Verdict: Clough-Ballacolla.

SUNDAY

Tipperary SHC final replay:

Loughmore-Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields, Semple Stadium 3.15pm, Live TG4.

The big M has to be with Loughmore-Castleiney now although the 14-day break will have given Thurles Sarsfields’s management plenty of time to ponder switching things up. Ronan Maher’s leg injury is likely to remain a concern but his class will be required. Sars know they can’t let John Meagher rule the roost from centre-back like he did the last day but there is an irresistibility about the dual men right now. John McGrath is probably the most in-form club hurler in the country.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

AIB Munster SHC quarter-final:

Ballyea (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Cusack Park 1.15pm, Live TG4.

If any team can overcome almost two months of competitive inactivity, it’s the Waterford champions. They were untouchable in their own county and if there has been a positive the break has allowed a couple of their key men to improve their fitness. Ballyea, as they showed against Thurles Sarsfields previously, care not for reputation and will be doughty even without star man Tony Kelly. Expect an edgy start but Ballygunner with their fierce attack featuring Dessie Hutchinson (pictured) to pull away when it matters most.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

AIB Munster IHC quarter-final:

Moyne-Templetuohy (Tipperary) v Kilmoyley (Kerry), Templetuohy, 2pm.

For all the talk of Ballygunner and Rapparees’s wait for provincial action, Kilmoyley’s delay is longer. It’s not something they are new to at least and John Meyler will have ensure they’re well prepared. Still, it’s a yawning break to September while Moyne-Templetuohy have been sharpening themselves in the meantime.

Verdict: Moyne-Templetuohy.

AIB Munster JHC quarter-final:

Ogonnelloe (Clare) v Brickey Rangers (Waterford), Sixmilebridge, 1.30pm.

The East Clare team are ambitious off the field as well as on it and they can take a semi-final spot against another Waterford team that has not had a game since the start of October.

Verdict: Ogonneloe.

AIB Leinster SHC quarter-final:

Raharney (Westmeath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), TEG Cusack Park, 1pm.

Raharney have plenty of seasoned operators but not as much cleverness upfront so the Stillorgan outfit to pull off a surprise here. Kilmacud are bound to play with freedom after the Dublin final.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Family Notices