Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title

Dunloe Cup

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 2-13

Presentation Milltown 1-8

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee were deserving winners of the first Kerry Post Primary Dunloe Cup final in Kerry since 2019 defeating the title holders, Presentation Milltown, at Lewis Road Killarney.

Mounthawk dominated this U16½ football decider even if Milltown’s doggedness kept them in the contest for large periods. Odhran Ferris kicked 0-5 (3f, 1’45’) for the victors and he was instrumental in their 0-5 to 0-3 lead by the first water break. Mounthawk scored all four points in the second quarter to lead by six at the interval.

The winners extended their advantage when Noah Townsend scored a goal (after his penalty attempt came back off the crossbar) for the Tralee school two minutes after the restart

But Dara Hogan and Gearóid Evans helped Milltown narrow the gap to six (1-10 to 0-7) by the next water break.

Mounthawk never panicked though with Paddy Lane contributing 0-4 and full forward Obinna Izehi wrapped up their win in the final minute of normal time. He tapped in a Townsend shot that had been parried by goalkeeper Dáire Kingston.

Darragh Clifford scored a consolation goal for Milltown but there was no disputing the outcome.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: O Ferris (0-5, 3f, 1’45’), O Izehi (1-1), P Lane (0-4), N Townsend (1-0), T Kennedy, N Collins and B Murphy (0-1 each)

Scorers for Presentation Milltown: D Hogan (0-4, 1f), D Clifford (1-0), G Evans (0-3), M Murphy (0-1)

MERCY MOUNTHAWK TRALEE: M Tansley; G O’Riordan, O McGibney, B Sharp; O Murphy, D Kirby, B Murphy; O Ferris, B Byrne; N Townsend, N Collins, S Corkery; P Lane, O Izehi, T Kennedy

Subs: J Hoare for B Byrne (43), D O’Callaghan for O Izehi (60) and C Murphy for T Kennedy (60 +1)

PRESENTATION MILLTOWN: D Kingston; D Coffey, B Downes, A Dinham; c O’Brien, D Corcoran, D Evans; T Gosney, S Clifford; M Byrne, D Clifford, A O’Sullivan; D Hogan, M Murphy, G Evans

Subs: J Clifford for A O’Sullivan (40), R Carey for M Byrne (47), R Donovan for D Evans (55), D Barton for C O’Brien (57) and T Kaminski for S Clifford (60)

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)