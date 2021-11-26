Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title

The Tralee side dominated this U16½ football decider even if Milltown’s doggedness kept them in the contest for large periods.
Mercy Mounthawk power to Dunloe Cup title

Odhran Ferris, captain Mercy Mounthawk received The Dunloe Cup from Weeshie Lynch, Kerry County Board following the Mercy Mounthawk v Presentation Milltown in the Dunloe Cup final in Killarney on Friday.

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 15:35
Mortimer Murphy, Lewis Road

Dunloe Cup

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 2-13 

Presentation Milltown 1-8 

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee were deserving winners of the first Kerry Post Primary Dunloe Cup final in Kerry since 2019 defeating the title holders, Presentation Milltown, at Lewis Road Killarney.

Mounthawk dominated this U16½ football decider even if Milltown’s doggedness kept them in the contest for large periods. Odhran Ferris kicked 0-5 (3f, 1’45’) for the victors and he was instrumental in their 0-5 to 0-3 lead by the first water break. Mounthawk scored all four points in the second quarter to lead by six at the interval.

The winners extended their advantage when Noah Townsend scored a goal (after his penalty attempt came back off the crossbar) for the Tralee school two minutes after the restart 

But Dara Hogan and Gearóid Evans helped Milltown narrow the gap to six (1-10 to 0-7) by the next water break.

Mounthawk never panicked though with Paddy Lane contributing 0-4 and full forward Obinna Izehi wrapped up their win in the final minute of normal time. He tapped in a Townsend shot that had been parried by goalkeeper Dáire Kingston.

Darragh Clifford scored a consolation goal for Milltown but there was no disputing the outcome.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: O Ferris (0-5, 3f, 1’45’), O Izehi (1-1), P Lane (0-4), N Townsend (1-0), T Kennedy, N Collins and B Murphy (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Presentation Milltown: D Hogan (0-4, 1f), D Clifford (1-0), G Evans (0-3), M Murphy (0-1) 

MERCY MOUNTHAWK TRALEE: M Tansley; G O’Riordan, O McGibney, B Sharp; O Murphy, D Kirby, B Murphy; O Ferris, B Byrne; N Townsend, N Collins, S Corkery; P Lane, O Izehi, T Kennedy 

Subs: J Hoare for B Byrne (43), D O’Callaghan for O Izehi (60) and C Murphy for T Kennedy (60 +1) 

PRESENTATION MILLTOWN: D Kingston; D Coffey, B Downes, A Dinham; c O’Brien, D Corcoran, D Evans; T Gosney, S Clifford; M Byrne, D Clifford, A O’Sullivan; D Hogan, M Murphy, G Evans 

Subs: J Clifford for A O’Sullivan (40), R Carey for M Byrne (47), R Donovan for D Evans (55), D Barton for C O’Brien (57) and T Kaminski for S Clifford (60) 

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

More in this section

Eoin Cadogan celebrates after the game 8/8/2021 Confirmed: Cork's Eoin Cadogan retires from inter-county hurling
Pauric Mahony celebrates 3/10/2021 Around the country: The biggest GAA games this weekend as provincial competitions hot up
Why Castlelyons are in the right frame of mind for county final challenge Why Castlelyons are in the right frame of mind for county final challenge
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Connacht chiefs re-fix Covid hit club semi for mid December

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Nov 27

Courcey Rovers v Castlelyons

PIHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
5pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices