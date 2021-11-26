Connacht chiefs re-fix Covid hit club semi for mid December

The Connacht SFC club semi-final between Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough and Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon will now be played in a fortnight
Connacht chiefs re-fix Covid hit club semi for mid December
Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 13:33
John Fallon

The Connacht SFC club semi-final between Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough and Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon, which was called off this weekend because of a Covid outbreak, has been refixed for Saturday, December 11, at Hyde Park in Roscommon with a 1.30pm throw-in.

The game was due to go ahead at Hyde Park this Sunday but was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Mountbellew-Moylough club. Pearse’s had also suffered a Covid outbreak following their county final win but this was not a factor in calling off this weekend’s game.

The other semi-final between Knockmore of Mayo and Sigo’s Tourlestrane takes place next Saturday, December 4, in Ballina.

The Connacht Council had decided to stage the provincial final after Christmas when drawing up the fixtures several weeks ago.

Provisional dates have been fixed for the second and third weekend in January for the Connacht club final.

Knockmore, victorious in 1973, ’92 and ’96, are the only one of the four remaining contenders this year to have previously won the Connacht club title.

