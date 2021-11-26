Connacht chiefs re-fix Covid hit club semi for mid December

The Connacht SFC club semi-final between Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough and Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon, which was called off this weekend because of a Covid outbreak, has been refixed for Saturday, December 11, at Hyde Park in Roscommon with a 1.30pm throw-in.

The game was due to go ahead at Hyde Park this Sunday but was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Mountbellew-Moylough club. Pearse’s had also suffered a Covid outbreak following their county final win but this was not a factor in calling off this weekend’s game.