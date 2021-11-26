Ballygunner manager Darragh O'Sullivan apprehensive ahead of first game in 56 days

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan admits he is apprehensive about the team’s 56-day break from competitive action ahead of Sunday’s Munster SHC quarter-final.

Because of the Waterford County Board’s decision to play their hurling championships before the football competitions, Ballygunner have not played since their comprehensive county final win over Roanmore on October 3.

In contrast, Clare winners Ballyea beat Inagh/Kilnamona in their equivalent decider last Sunday week and the difference is a worry for O’Sullivan.

“We gave the players two weeks off then we went back at it. Four or five of the lads were involved in the football with Gaultier and, listen, it was difficult, mixing both, and they were primarily playing football.

“I don’t know from a preparation point of view whether it’s good or bad. There are benefits and challenges in relation to the break. Obviously, the lads will probably be fresh enough going into the weekend but if you look at Ballyea they had a match two weeks ago and another two weeks before that, so they will probably be more battle-hardened. So the worry from our perspective is how it’s going to pan out.

“After 10 or 15 minutes, we’ll know whether this thing has freshened us up or put us in a situation where we’re not ready for the intensity that’s going to be brought to this game by Ballyea.”

Ballygunner have filled their time with practice matches but O’Sullivan accepts they don’t provide an accurate gauge of where the team are at, following the club’s eighth consecutive Waterford SHC title. But not knowing who they were going to be playing wasn’t a problem, he maintains.

“The lads are ambitious guys and they were looking forward to the Munster Championship. They would have had an eye on this date coming down the tracks and knew it was going to be the Clare champions and who it was didn’t really matter.

“Training has gone reasonably well the last four or five weeks. We have played challenge matches against UCD, Mount Leinster Rangers and the Wexford champions (Rapparees). We know they’re challenge games, though.”

O’Sullivan complimented Pauric Mahony for getting himself right to line out for the club in the county championship. The 29-year-old ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in October of last year.

“We really had to patch him up to get him through the championship in Waterford. There wouldn’t be too many players in the country who would go out and do what he did because he was certainly impeded during those matches.

“He’s fitter now and it’s still a case of managing his body and making sure he doesn’t do too much. He’s not training like the rest of the lads every night. His programme has to be tailored and you don’t want his injuries coming back to impact him again. But he is definitely making progress and fitter than he was but you probably won’t see the best of Pauric Mahony for another five to six months.”

Now that they have stepped away from the inter-county scene, O’Sullivan has the full service of the likes of Stephen O’Keeffe, Barry Coughlan and Philip Mahony, although the latter has been hampered by a leg injury, but the manager insists their commitment to Ballygunner has always been exemplary.

“The leaders in our dressing room have been the same men these last 10 years and they are primarily inter-county men. Whether they’re in with the county or not, they continually drove things on. Having some of them around the whole time now has been hugely helpful but they were still influential when they were in with the county and never really gone from us.”