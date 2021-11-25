Déise legend Tony Browne joins Waterford backroom team

He replaces Tom Feeney who stepped away at the end of last season
Tony Browne

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 17:23
Tomás McCarthy

Former Hurler of the Year Tony Browne will join Liam Cahill's Waterford hurling backroom team as selector for 2022.

The Mount Sion man made 65 championship appearances for the Déise between 1992 and 2013, winning four Munster titles in 2002, 2004, 2007 and 2010 along with the 2007 National League. He also picked up three All-Stars (1998, 2006 and 2007) in his inter-county career.

Browne captained Waterford to All-Ireland U21 glory in 1992 and was also named on the Déise Team of the Millenium.

He served as Waterford U21 selector in 2015 and trained Lismore in 2016 when they won the Munster IHC title. He coached Dicksboro in the Kilkenny SHC this season.

Browne will join Cahill, Mikey Bevans and Stephen Frampton on the sideline for the 2022 campaign. Waterford are set to resume collective training on December 8.

