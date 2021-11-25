Connacht club game off due to Covid

The provincial senior football semi-final between Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon and Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough has been postponed due to an outbreak.
Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 10:21
John Fallon

The Connacht Council will meet Thursday night to fix a new date for the provincial senior football semi-final between Padraig Pearse’s of Roscommon and Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough.

The clash was due to go ahead at Hyde Park on Sunday but has been called off due to a Covid outbreak.

It’s expected that the game will be rescheduled for the following weekend. 

The other semi-final between Knockmore of Mayo and Sigo’s Tourlestrane takes place on Saturday week in Ballina. 

The final is scheduled for the second or third weekend in January.

Both Padraig Pearse’s and Mountbellew-Moylough are chasing their first Connacht title. Pearse’s were beaten by Corofin in the 2019 final, having won their first ever Roscommon title.

Mountbellew-Moylough recently bridged a 35-year gap to win their fifth Galway crown and won their first ever game in the Connacht championship when they defeated Sean O’Heslin’s from Leitrim in the quarter-finals last weekend by 0-16 to 2-8.

