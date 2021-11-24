Davy Fitzgerald in talks to take Cork camogie coaching role

Douglas’ Matthew Twomey, a selector during Paudie Murray’s tenure, has been recommended by the Cork Camogie Board’s five-person selection committee to take charge of the senior team
Davy Fitzgerald is being lined up to become the coach of the Cork camogie team, working under Matthew Twomey. Fitzgerald ended his five-year reign as Wexford boss in July. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 21:30
Eoghan Cormican

It is not yet a done deal that Davy Fitzgerald will coach the Cork camogie team in 2022.

Douglas’ Matthew Twomey, a selector during Paudie Murray’s tenure, has been recommended by the Cork Camogie Board’s five-person selection committee to take charge of the senior team and is hoping to have as coach in his backroom team recently departed Wexford hurling manager Fitzgerald.

But the Irish Examiner understands it is not yet certain that Fitzgerald will throw his lot in with the beaten All-Ireland finalists for next season.

Off the back of the selection committee proposing Twomey as Paudie Murray’s successor, the Cork Camogie Board was due to meet Wednesday night to consider the new Cork senior camogie management team, but that meeting was postponed at the 11th hour.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to camogie sidelines having trained the Clare minor team that reached the 2008 All-Ireland final. In more recent times, he helped Ardrahan to Galway senior championship success in 2018.

The prospect of getting involved with the Cork camogie team in 2022 was put to Fitzgerald during an interview with sports journalist Valerie Wheeler last month, to which Fitzgerald replied: “I would rule out nothing”.

Having ended his five-year reign as Wexford manager in July and with Galway last month opting for Henry Shefflin as their new hurling boss, 2022 will be the first time since 1989 that Fitzgerald is not involved in an inter-county hurling set-up, be that as a player or manager.

It is expected to become clear in the coming days whether Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning manager will be involved with the Cork women next season.

What is certain is that Twomey, as the choice of the selection committee put together by the Cork board, is set to assume the Cork reins. That five-person selection committee consisted of former Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley, 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, six-time All-Ireland camogie winner Linda Mellerick, and former Cork camogie board chairperson Marian McCarthy.

Twomey served as coach when Cork won the All-Ireland in 2014, holding the title of selector in 2015, ‘16, and again this season when Cork came up short to Galway in the All-Ireland final.

