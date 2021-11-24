Harty Cup round-up: Three Tipperary schools reach quarter-finals as champions exit

There was good news for Tipperary schools in Wednesday's Dr Harty Cup second round games with three of their teams advancing to the quarter-finals which will take place early in the new year.

In an all-Premier County encounter, Thurles CBS recorded a comfortable 3-17 to 0-11 victory over Our Lady’s Templemore.

Ahead 1-10 to 0-8 at the change of ends, they pulled away with a convincing second-half display. Joe Maher’s goal midway through the opening half laid the foundation for the win. His second goal soon after the restart left the Templemore side with it all to do. Jack Leamy’s green flag then put the issue beyond doubt. As well, Ciaran McCormack rowed in with six points, five from frees.

Nenagh CBS booked their place in the last eight at the expense of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, 2-14 to 1-13, with captain Seanie Kenneally and Jack Mulcahy supplying the goals. There was very little in this match at the interval, however strong defensive play from Mason Cawley, Michael Ryan and Adrian O’Halloran gave the Tipp side an edge. There was also an important contribution from substitute Paul Seymour off the bench.

Cashel Community School knocked out holders St Flannan’s Ennis 0-16 to 1-12 to advance. Ben Currivan (0-6) and Cathal Quinn (0-3) their main scorers. Leading 0-9 to 1-4 up at half-time, they maintained the upper hand to claim victory by the narrowest of margins.

They were grateful too for big performances from their full-back line of Joey Davis, Ger O’Dwyer and Ciaran Byrne and centre-back Ronan Connolly who bagged three points.

Thurles CBS, Nenagh CBS, Cashel Community School, St Joseph’s Tulla and Midleton CBS join Árdscoil Rís Limerick, De La Salle Waterford and CBC in the quarter-finals. The latter three received a bye to the last eight.