GAA master fixture list: No hurling league quarter-finals, May provincial football finals

No quarter-finals were played in 2020 because of the shutdown in GAA activity in March of last year, but they had been part of last season's initial fixture plan
No quarter-finals were played in 2020 because of the shutdown in GAA activity in March of last year, but they had been part of last season's initial fixture plan

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 17:44
Eoghan Cormican

There will be no Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals in 2022.

The GAA’s master fixture plan for next year, seen by the Irish Examiner, does not include hurling league quarter-finals, the first time since 2013 the GAA has opted against quarter-finals in the hurling league.

No quarter-finals were played in 2020 because of the shutdown in GAA activity in March of last year, but they had been part of last season's initial fixture plan before it was ripped to shreds by the onset of Covid.

The round-robin section of the hurling league concludes on the weekend of March 19/20, with the semi-finals and final taking place over the following two weekends, March 26/27 and April 2/3.

The Allianz Football League final is also pencilled in for April 2/3, one weekend after the conclusion of the round-robin phase.

The provincial championships throw-in on the weekend of April 16/17, with the four provincial football finals fixed for May 28/29. The two provincial hurling finals are down for the following weekend, June 4/5.

The All-Ireland hurling quarter and semi-finals are in the book for Saturday, June 18 and July 2/3. The All-Ireland football quarter and semi-finals, meanwhile, go ahead on June 25/26 and July 9/10.

As has already been documented, the All-Ireland hurling and football finals will be played on July 17 and July 24.

