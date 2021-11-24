St Colman's knocked out of Harty Cup by dramatic Tulla revival

The Clare side needed a superbly struck goal from a free by their top-scorer Sean Withycombe in the fourth minute of stoppages to force extra time
Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 16:17
Therese O’Callaghan

St Joseph’s, Tulla 2-16 St Colman’s College, Fermoy 1-16 (AET) 

There was a dramatic finish to this Dr Harty Cup second-round game at Fermoy. St Joseph’s, who lost their opening round to DLS Waterford, produced their best hurling in the closing stages of the second half and in extra time to advance to the quarter-final.

The Clare side needed a superbly struck goal from a free by their top-scorer Sean Withycombe, which was deflected to the net by a defender, in the fourth minute of stoppages to force extra time.

Despite conceding an early goal in extra time, they ground out a magnificent three-point win. A victory that did not look likely to happen for long stages, as it was feared their high wide count would cost them.

Incredibly, they scored the opening point of the game but they didn’t lead again until the end of the first period of extra time.

St Colman’s, who are now out of the competition in spite of winning their first round against Blackwater CS, led 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval - corner-forward and placed ball expert Jamie Magner shot seven of their tally, while Darragh Keogh notched all four for St Joseph’s.

The second half was dogged. Crucially, St Colman’s kept their noses in front, 0-12 to 0-7 with five minutes remaining.

St Joseph’s struck 1-2 - all from placed balls courtesy of Withycombe (1-9 to 0-12).

Although Ben Nodwell found the net in the first minute of extra time, St Joseph’s replied with three points. The momentum was back and forth until Fionn Hickey goaled to give his side a lead of 2-13 to 1-14 at the break.

They then outscored St Colman’s three points to two to claim a memorable win.

Scorers for St Joseph’s: S Withycombe (1-9 frees), F Hickey (1-2), D Keogh (0-4 frees), O O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for St Colman’s College: J Magner (0-12, 0-9 frees, 0-2 65s), B Nodwell (1-0), S Walsh (free), B Lehane, S O’Donoghue, G O’Brien (0-1 each).

St Joseph’s, Tulla: A Shanahan (Tulla); D Ryan (Tulla), A Hogan (Feakle), F Ryan (Tulla); M McMahon (O’Callaghan’s Mills), T Leyden (Tulla), O Clune (Feakle), R O’Connor (Feakle, Capt), D Keogh (Clooney/Quin); O O’Connor (Feakle), S Withycombe (Tulla), F Hickey (O’Callaghan’s Mills); E McMahon (Crusheen), A Curtis (Tulla), C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills).

Subs: C O’Donnell (Broadford) for A Curtis (half-time), E Maxted for E McMahon (43).

St Colman’s College: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), K Wallace (St Catherine’s Capt), E Twomey (Ballyhooly); J O’Brien (Fermoy), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), F O’Connell (St Catherine’s); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), D Barry (Bride Rovers); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), B Lehane (Watergrasshill), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill); E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), J Magner (Killavullen).

Subs: S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s) for B Lehane (53), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers) for A Walsh (59), B Shanahan (Fermoy) for F O’Connell (60), H Draper (St Catherine’s) for E Cashman (62), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for D Barry (ET).

Referee: Denis Motherway (Ballygiblin).

