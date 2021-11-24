Cork Premier SFC: Past experience means final favouritism doesn't sit well with St Finbarr’s

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe vividly remembers the club’s 2009 Cork SFC final defeat to Clonakilty.

When asked if he was involved on the sideline for that afternoon, O’Keeffe shook his head, before adding, tongue-in-cheek, “I was crying up in the stand”.

O’Keeffe’s good humour aside, there were definitely a few tears shed by those in blue that regret-laden day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Barrs, to provide some context, had entered the 2009 final against this weekend’s opponents as “raging favourites”. Some bookmakers went as far as to offer “crazy” 1-10 odds.

Having overcome Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven, and Carbery en route to the final, the men from the city were viewed as the form team, but never got going until the last quarter, at which point they trailed 1-12 to 0-7. And gallant though their subsequent comeback was, it proved insufficient to prevent a one-point Clon victory.

The parallels are similar ahead of this latest county final showdown between the pair, one which the Barrs again enter as favourites.

“Clon gave us a lesson that day in ’09 and the game was over before we even fired. Hopefully, lightning doesn’t strike twice,” said O’Keeffe.

If complacency was a factor in the 2009 no-show, what exactly can the Barrs manager do to ensure there is no second lightning strike.

“We are lucky in terms of the backroom staff we have, we all have our horror stories from losing county finals with the Barrs. There are very few of us with winners’ medals. It is very easy for us not to be complacent.

“To beat Castlehaven in the semi-final was a bit of a monkey off the back, but on the flipside of that, we won nothing. When you talk about guarding against complacency, that would definitely be something that is on your mind, that you have to be cautious your semi-final wasn’t your final. We have a bigger battle next weekend and mentally, you have to be right for it.

“It is just hammering home the message that there is a game at the weekend to be won and it is not to be taken lightly. And if you are complacent, you are done.”

Where Clon are appearing in their first Cork decider since the 2009 victory, Sunday represents a third final in five years for the Barrs. And special and all as their famine-ending 2018 win was, O’Keeffe agrees there will be a gnawing sense of underachievement should the current crop fail to add a second Andy Scannell Cup during their time in blue.

“That is probably on their minds a bit. If they weren’t to push on from winning one county, you’d probably feel they didn’t achieve what they could have.

“But look, I hate talking in those terms because it almost sounds a bit arrogant to say that, but they are a very good team. Unfortunately in sport, deserve doesn’t enter into the equation. You have to produce the goods on the day, that’s the bottom line.

“If you were to win on Sunday, you’d be saying it is one of the great Barrs teams as they’d have put two county titles together in quick succession. We haven’t done it that often. You’d have to go back to the 80s when they were a real force. That is what you are trying to compare ourselves to.”

Key to the Barrs getting over the line for the second time in four seasons will be the contribution of in-form forward Steven Sherlock who heads the championship scoring charts with 3-34 (0-17 from placed-balls) across five games.

Steven Sherlock scores a point for St Finbarr's against Castlehaven. Picture: Larry Cummins

The 24-year-old has not been part of the county set-up since the first pause on inter-county activity in March of last year, with O’Keeffe adamant that Sherlock’s “sensational form” of recent weeks means he has to be part of new Cork manager Keith Ricken’s 2022 plans.

“When we were three down in extra-time against the Haven, I couldn’t see us digging a way out of it. He kicked three unreal scores to keep us in it. That showed real character.

“He has matured in terms of his defensive capabilities, as well. He got in the most tackles — nine — of any of our forwards against Castlehaven. That is a part of his game he probably would have been criticised for at inter-county level. Cork definitely have to have a look at him next year.

“He is having an incredible season. I just hope he brings half that form on Sunday as it might get us over the line.”

But even allowing for Sherlock’s “outrageous” form, the Barrs manager deems it unfair to label his a one-man attack given Conor McCrickard, Cillian Myers Murray, Denis O’Brien, Enda Dennehy, and the midfield pair of Brian Hayes and Ian Maguire have all regularly been writing their names on the scoresheet.

“That mantra of ‘if you keep Steven Sherlock quiet, you’ll beat the Barrs’, I’m not sure that is true anymore. There are plenty of other threats up front. Hopefully, they all fire on Sunday.”