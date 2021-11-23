Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle hangs up Mayo boots

Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle has confirmed the end of his Mayo career.

The Mayo News report the 35-year-old has stepped away from James Horan’s panel. The Davitts man, who made his senior debut in 2008, claimed six Connacht SFC titles and played in five All-Ireland finals including the 2016 replay defeat to Dublin. Known for his dynamic, tigerish defending, the Garda won his All-Stars in 2013, ‘14, ‘16 and ‘17.

Boyle did not play any part in either of the last two finals and had suffered a cruciate ligament injury early last year.

Boyle was a captain of the county’s minors prior to winning an All-Ireland U21 medal in 2006.

Boyle’s retirement means only five of the 2012 All-Ireland final starting team are still involved - Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty and Cillian O’Connor.