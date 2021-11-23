Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle hangs up Mayo boots

Boyle’s retirement means only five of the 2012 All-Ireland final starting team are still involved - Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty and Cillian O’Connor.
Mayo's Colm Boyle has announced his retirement.

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021
John Fogarty

Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle has confirmed the end of his Mayo career.

The Mayo News report the 35-year-old has stepped away from James Horan’s panel. The Davitts man, who made his senior debut in 2008, claimed six Connacht SFC titles and played in five All-Ireland finals including the 2016 replay defeat to Dublin. Known for his dynamic, tigerish defending, the Garda won his All-Stars in 2013, ‘14, ‘16 and ‘17.

Boyle did not play any part in either of the last two finals and had suffered a cruciate ligament injury early last year.

Boyle was a captain of the county’s minors prior to winning an All-Ireland U21 medal in 2006.

Limerick GAA mourns passing of legend 'Ned' Rea
GAA storylines: Ken Hogan's camogie dream, Strand Road believes, power cut scare in Dublin
Ballygiblin hero Mark Keane so thankful to Collingwood for hurling and football opportunities 
Tipperary's Brian Fox announces retirement

Tipperary's Brian Fox announces retirement

