Ballygiblin hero Mark Keane so thankful to Collingwood for hurling and football opportunities 

After scoring a crucial goal late in the Junior Hurling final for Ballygiblin on Saturday, Mark Keane heads back to Australia on Monday for pre-season training with Collingwood after more than three months at home.

"Today was unreal. Every other year, we could have lost that game but have come from behind in many games especially against Killavullen and Fermoy at the start in the Avondhu Championship. We just wanted to dig it out and we done that today again, it was unreal.

"We went six points down against Dromtarriffe, I was lucky to get on the end of the goal. We didn’t show any panic and kept the scoreboard ticking over."

Even though Keane's hurling side now qualifies for the Munster Championship in three weekends’ time, his football club of Mitchelstown will miss him dearly as they play Kilshannig in next Saturday’s Premier Intermediate semi-final.

‘I wish the boys the best of luck next weekend, I have to miss that to travel back to Australia. To get back playing Gaelic football was unreal but so too was the hurling. I had not played hurling in three years and really missed it."

Keane has had a tumultuous 13 months, being flown home after Collingwood were knocked out of the AFL Finals Series in October 2020 and then drafted into the Cork Football squad in November to score an extra-time winner against Kerry.

"I just didn’t want to be reminded of being that guy who came home to score the goal against Kerry in an empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I knew I had loads more to do as well so I put my head down to train for the club (Collingwood).

"While I was home this summer, I trained two nights hurling, two nights football and I had to do my own AFL training on top of that so the body is a small bit tired but I have a few days break now."

When Keane arrives back to Collingwood, he is going to be under new management for the upcoming 2022 season with club Head Coach, Craig McRae.

"I am looking forward to meeting the new Head Coach and staff but also I am looking forward to meeting the boys because they are all such good lads, really caring and loving people.

"I have four weeks out there before coming home for Christmas to meet the family and you never know, Ballygiblin might be back in a Munster final again in January.

"I am really appreciative of everyone at Collingwood and cannot thank them enough. There are many guys who come back to Ireland and are not allowed to play football or hurling but I am delighted I can bring back the cup to the people of Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin as they have done a lot for me in the town.

"I am good friends with Darragh Joyce (Essendon) and his club (Rower-Inistioge) were in the Kilkenny relegation final and he was not allowed play that day. He was sickened he could not play but then he came down today and saw me playing in the county final. I feel sorry for him but I am very appreciative of Collingwood for allowing me this opportunity and understanding."

Keane travels back to Melbourne ahead of the 2022 season for the second year of his two-year contract.