Gallery: Limerick All-Ireland hurling champions presented with medals at gala ceremony

Limerick players were presented with their medals for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons at a gala event in The Strand Hotel
Tom Morrissey and Elaine Dolan, Louise Cantillon and Declan Hannon, and Karen Kinnerk and Sean Finn in attendance at the Limerick GAA gala medal ceremony to honour their All-Ireland senior hurling title winners from 2020 and 2021 at the Strand Hotel, Limerick. Photos by Diarmuid Greene

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 16:40

The Limerick medals ceremony for their All-Ireland SHC triumphs took place at the weekend.

Limerick players were presented with their medals for the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons at a gala event in The Strand Hotel last Saturday, a period which covered two All-Irelands, three Munster titles, two National Hurling Leagues, and a Munster Senior Hurling League.

Diarmuid Greene was on hand to capture the red-carpet photos from the occasion.

#Limerick GAA#Hurling
