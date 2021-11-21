Leinster club SFC: Naas prevail in enthralling finale

Naas 2-11 Tullamore 3-7

Naas progressed to the quarter-final of the Leinster Championship in bizarre fashion today when a freak Darragh Kirwan goal in the fourth minute of injury-time gave them a one-point win over Tullamore.

It appeared that Naas’ last chance of a dramatic winning goal had passed when Kirwan blasted his shot straight at goalkeeper Corey White but rather than drop his head, Kirwan closed down Aaron Levy after the Tullamore man picked up the rebound and when he tried to clear Kirwan’s block somehow ended up tricking over the line.

It was a dramatic finale for a match that was sometimes short on quality but always engrossing.

Diarmuid Egan burst through the Naas defence and found the net in the 14th minute but it took Naas just two minutes to respond when the excellent Kirwan became the first man to score a goal in Leinster competition for his club since 1990.

Tullamore scored five unanswered points during that time, although Colm Joyce did rattle their crossbar during that spell, to lead by three in the 35th minute.

Naas came back though and with Kirwan pulling the strings, they scored six points in a row to lead 1-9 to 1-6 early in the fourth quarter but a positional switch by Tullamore almost proved to be the winning of the game.

Johnny Moloney was moved to the edge of the square - and the impact was instant. Moloney hit the Naas net in the 49th minute and just seconds later Ciaran Egan scored his team's third goal to turn a three-point deficit into a three-point lead in the blink of an eye.

Moloney also kicked a point before returning to defensive duties with five minutes of the game remaining.

They were reduced to 14 men when Michael Brazil was black-carded in the 60th minute and Callaghan converted the resulting free to leave two in it but it looked like time was up for Naas until Kirwan’s late, late show.

Scorers for Naas: D Kirwan (2-4): E Callaghan (0-5, 4f); B Kane, Paddy McDermott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tullamore: J Moloney (1f), D Egan (1-2 each); K Egan (1-0); H Plunkett, L Egan, N Bracken (0-1 each).

NAAS: J Rodgers; B Kane, P Sullivan, C McCarthy; T Browne, B Byrne, Paddy McDermott; E Doyle, J Cleary; C Joyce, E Callaghan, Paul McDermott; D Kirwan, J Burke, Sean Cullen.

Subs: L Griffin for Paul McDermott (38); B Stynes for McCarthy (38); C Daly for Doyle (46-48).

TULLAMORE: C White; C Burns, J Furlong, P McConway; K O'Brien, J Moloney, O Keenan Martin; M Brazil, A Leavy; H Plunkett, D Egan, T Furlong; L Egan, L Plunkett, N Bracken.

Subs: Ciaran Egan for T Furlong (h/t); M Feeney for O'Brien (45); S Dooley for Plunkett (58); J Sheerin for Burns (60+1).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).