Castlemartyr continue charge up the ranks with Cork IAHC triumph

It means successive promotions for Castlemartyr after winning the 2020 LIHC title earlier this year and with a young team in situ, they can look forward to the future with optimism
Castlemartyr joint-captains Brian Lawton and Daragh Moran raise the Paddy Walsh trophy after defeating Sarsfields in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 20:50
John Coleman

Cork IAHC final: Castlemartyr 1-19 Sarsfields 0-12

Castlemartyr secured the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC title after recording a comprehensive victory over Sarsfields in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the break with Mike Kelly and Barry Lawton in superb form up front, while man-of-the-match Ciarán Joyce was imperious at centre-back. 

Eoin O’Sullivan was Sars' most dangerous operator in that opening period while the Riverstown side will rue the form of Castlemartyr ‘keeper Daire Coughlan who made three saves.

Castlemartyr secured their grip on the title after the break when Joyce pointed, and Joe Stack cracked home a splendid goal after being set up by Kelly.

There was no way back for Sars from there as Kelly and Lawton kept the scoreboard ticking over. 

Castlemartyr players celebrate after defeating Sarsfields. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Castlemartyr players celebrate after defeating Sarsfields. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It means successive promotions for Castlemartyr after winning the 2020 LIHC title earlier this year and with a young team in situ, they can look forward to the future with optimism.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-7, 0-4 frees), J Stack (1-1), Barry Lawton (0-4), A Kelly (0-3), B Ó Tuama, C Joyce, N Madden, E Martin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: E O’Sullivan (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ’65), S O’Driscoll, J Flannery, C Duggan (0-1 each).

Castlemartyr: D Coughlan; B Ó Tuama, D Moran (JC), C Martin; A Bowens, C Joyce, J Lawton; M Cosgrave, Brian Lawton; N Madden, Mike Kelly, J Stack; E Martin, Barry Lawton, A Kelly. 

Subs: P Fleming for Bowens (inj, 9), J McGann for E Martin (inj, 44), E Roynane for C Martin (blood, 59-60), Jamie Stack for Joe Stack (62).

Sarsfields: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffey, I Burke; K Walsh, G Gray, L Elliot; T Óg Murphy, S O’Driscoll; B Graham, J O’Leary, D Walsh; E O’Sullivan, C Duggan, J Flannery. 

Subs: P Leopold for Walsh (h/t), C English for Elliot (36), R O’Brien for O’Driscoll (44), D Long for Murphy, T Murphy for Duggan (both 51).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea)

