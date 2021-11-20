Gneeveguilla gain redemption in extra time to claim Kerry Junior Premier title

Kerry JPFC final: Gneeveguilla 0-12 Skellig Rangers 0-9 (AET)

Gneeveguilla stumbled over the winning line to beat a dogged Skellig Rangers side in this tense Kerry Junior Premier Football final at Fitzgerald Stadium to gain compensation for losing the 2020 version last September to Annascaul.

But it took extra time for Gneeveguilla to secure the win as they were guilty of profligacy in front of goal amassing a total of 18 wides.

Gneeveguilla having struggled throughout normal time to find the target proved the stronger team in extra time adding four points without reply in the first half with scores from Sean O’Keeffe, Pa Warren, Jack Cremin, and Paul O’Leary as Skellig Rangers ran out of steam late on.

Underdogs Skellig Rangers made the brighter start as Gneeveguilla struggled to breach the South Kerry side’s solid defence and they were also playing second fiddle at midfield as Aidan O’Sullivan and Ciaran Keating collected most of Padraig O’Sullivan’s lengthy kick-outs. The South Kerry side led 0-3 to 0-1 at the first water break thanks to three Diarmuid Keating frees while the impressive Conor Herlihy got a sole reply for Gneeveguilla.

Then Gneeveguilla switched Warren to the forty and the momentum shifted but with Gerard O’Sullivan keeping the Dubai-based Padraig Doyle in check, the East Kerry side failed to kick on and eight first-half wides didn’t help. Warren kicked a good point but two Skellig points from Ciaran Keating and Darragh O’Sullivan saw them lead 0-5 to 0-4 at half time.

The sides were level at the end of the third quarter but it was a game littered with errors as Gneeveguilla sub Con Buckley gave them the lead for the first time in the 50th minute. But Keith Brennan leveled in the 53rd minute and neither side could get the winner as players tired.

But Gneeveguilla with a deeper bench finished the stronger in extra time with Paudie O’Leary catching the eye and they did enough to gain redemption for that September final loss.

Scorers for Gneeveguilla: C Herlihy, P Warren, P O’Leary (2fs), S O’Keeffe (0-2 each), M Murphy, J O’Leary (1f), C Buckley, J Cremin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Skellig Rangers: D O’Sullivan (frees), D Keating (2fs) 0-3 each, A O’Sullivan, C Keating, K Brennan (0-1 each).

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; E Fitzgerald, P O’Connor, P O’Leary; D Brosnan, P Warren, P Brosnan; R Collins, C Herlihy; C O’Connor, M Murphy, J O’Leary; S O’Keeffe, P Doyle, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Cronin for J O’Leary (42), D Buckley for C O’Connor (42), Paudie O’Leary for P Doyle (54), DJ Murphy for P O’Connor (e/t), J Cremin for M Murphy (e/t), P Cremin for D Brosnan (e/t), M Murphy for P Brosnan (e/t), P Doyle for S O’Keeffe (e/t).

SKELLIG RANGERS: P O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, R O’Shea, Stephen O’Sullivan; Shamus O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll, B Walsh; A O’Sullivan, C Keating; D O’Sullivan, D Keating, A Devane; Michael O’Sullivan, Martin O’Sullivan, J Murphy.

Subs: B Murphy for A Devane (40), K Brennan for M O’Sullivan (52), F O’Sullivan for Martin O’Sullivan (56) A Kennedy for Stephen O’Sullivan (e/t), D O’Sullivan for J Murphy (e/t), M Keating for D Keating (e/t).

Referee: E Moran (Ballydonoghue).