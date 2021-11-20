AFL star Mark Keane inspires Ballygiblin to Cork Junior A hurling title

Cork JAHC final: Ballygiblin 2-18 Dromtarriffe 0-18

A storming fourth quarter from Ballygiblin saw them crowned Co-Op Superstores Cork JAHC champions for the first time at Páirc Uí Rinn today.

Australian rules footballer Mark Keane, who lined out at centre-back and is returning to the AFL on Monday, proved to be their hero. After moving to attack, his blistering goal seven minutes from time was the catalyst for victory. He was also involved in their other goal which was finished by Sean O’Sullivan.

As well, ten points from the stick of midfielder and free-taker Darragh Flynn were crucial.

A win, it must be said, that did not look likely for most of the hour, but showing immense courage and commitment, they outhit Dromtarriffe 2-8 to 0-3 in those closing 15 minutes plus.

Ballygiblin full-back Fionn Herlihy (captain) and team celebrate with the cup after their win in the Co-Op Superstores Cork JAHC final. Pic: Larry Cummins

Dromtarriffe, with corner-forward Conor O’Callaghan covering a lot of space in his roving role, enjoyed the better start establishing a three-point lead inside the opening five minutes with points from Stephen Coyne and brothers Sean and Tomás Howard.

It wasn’t long before Ballygiblin, who were wearing the Mitchelstown CBS strip because of a clash of colours, cancelled out these scores - two Flynn frees and one from play from Dean Barry - to trail by one after 12 minutes.

Dromtarriffe responded positively with another trio of points courtesy of Sean Howard (2) and Brandon Murphy to take a 0-7 to 0-3 lead at the first water-break.

In keeping with the see-saw nature, the Avondhu men fought back, raising the next three white flags to cut the deficit to one.

Again, Sean Howard pushed Dromtarriffe clear. But, Flynn continued to keep the Ballygiblin scoreboard moving, hitting the final three points of the half - two well-struck frees and an impressive sideline ball in stoppage to leave them level, 0-9 apiece at the interval.

Dromtarriffe restarted positively courtesy of Sean Howard, Jerry O’Sullivan, and substitute Evan Murphy - Murphy’s point came as a result of great work by Brandon Murphy.

John Howard’s side, despite being wasteful, remained in the ascendancy. They outscored Ballygiblin six points to one - there was one inspirational point from Sean Howard, the groundwork done by full-back Michael O’Brien.

Ballygiblin, managed by Dave Moher and coached by Ronan Dwane, benefited from Keane’s move to attack, and when a shot from Dillon Sheehan was saved by goalkeeper Dermot Cremin, Sean O’Sullivan whipped the rebound to the net. In an amazing turnaround, they landed the next four points unanswered to take the lead for the first time on 51 minutes, 1-14 to 0-16.

Keane then scored a wonderful goal after being set up by Sean O’Sullivan to put them in the driving seat.

Three great saves by Dromtarriffe goalkeeper Cremin gave them hope. Ballygiblin finished in style though, four points on the spin, yielded a six-point winning margin.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 sl), S O’Sullivan and M Keane (1-0 each), M Walsh and D Barry (0-3 each), C O’Sullivan and K Duggan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: S Howard (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), S Coyne (0-4), J O’Sullivan (0-2), B Murphy, E Murphy and T Howard (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; B O’Gorman, F Herlihy (Capt), C O’Brien; M Lewis, M Keane, B Coffey; R Donegan, D Flynn; D Sheehan, J O’Sullivan, M Walsh; D Barry, S O’Sullivan, K Duggan.

Subs: J Mullins for C O’Brien (18), A Donegan for D Barry (53), C O’Sullivan for M Walsh (60).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor (Capt); C Cremin, J Murphy, M O’Gorman; S Howard, K Cremin; J O’Sullivan, T Howard, S Coyne; B Murphy, D O’Keeffe, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: E Murphy for D O’Keeffe (half-time).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).