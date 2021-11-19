Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers

Cork GAA have distributed 1,000 free tickets to frontline workers for the Cork senior hurling and football finals.

HSE workers will be welcomed to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the games, which was the site of Covid testing during the first wave of the pandemic.

The stadium was subsequently used as a community vaccination centre from March to September this year, with 158,081 doses administered on-site.

The tickets are being offered as a gesture of tribute to those workers who conducted the testing and vaccination programmes at the stadium.

GAA grounds in Mallow and Clonakilty were also made available to the HSE for Covid testing and vaccinations.

The Cork Premier SHC final between Glen Rovers and Midleton and the SAHC final between Fr O'Neills and Kanturk will take place on Sunday, and will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner for those who can't make the game.

The Premier SFC final between Clonakilty and St Finbarr's is fixed for Sunday week at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

