Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers

The tickets are being offered as a gesture of tribute to those workers who conducted the Covid testing and vaccination programmes at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers

The vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 18:12
Stephen Barry

Cork GAA have distributed 1,000 free tickets to frontline workers for the Cork senior hurling and football finals.

HSE workers will be welcomed to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the games, which was the site of Covid testing during the first wave of the pandemic.

The stadium was subsequently used as a community vaccination centre from March to September this year, with 158,081 doses administered on-site. 

The tickets are being offered as a gesture of tribute to those workers who conducted the testing and vaccination programmes at the stadium.

GAA grounds in Mallow and Clonakilty were also made available to the HSE for Covid testing and vaccinations.

The Cork Premier SHC final between Glen Rovers and Midleton and the SAHC final between Fr O'Neills and Kanturk will take place on Sunday, and will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner for those who can't make the game.

The Premier SFC final between Clonakilty and St Finbarr's is fixed for Sunday week at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"Cork GAA are delighted to welcome our friends from the @HSELive as guests to our Senior Hurling and Football Finals. 1,000 complimentary tickets have been circulated for each date as a tribute the successful testing and vaccination programmes which took place at @PaircUiCha0imh," read a Cork GAA tweet.

More in this section

Lisgoold and Castlemartyr: Two East Cork GAA clubs on similar journeys Lisgoold and Castlemartyr: Two East Cork GAA clubs on similar journeys
Kerry SFC: Can Kerins O’Rahilly’s youthful spine take down the 'standard-bearers'? Kerry SFC: Can Kerins O’Rahilly’s youthful spine take down the 'standard-bearers'?
Jack O’Connor 29/6/2018 Jack O'Connor set for Kildare reunion in first round of National League
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football#Hurling#COVID-19HSE
Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers

All-Star banquet cancelled due to Covid numbers rising, GAA and GPA announce

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices